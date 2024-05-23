Advanced Clutches, Propulsion Systems and Wheel-End Disconnects Highlighted in Amsted Automotive JSAE Exposition Display

New for 2024 is an innovative wheel-end disconnect system

ICE and EV torque-management and propulsion system solutions are part of display, in addition to 10-speed transmission with Amsted CMD clutch technology

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE) exposition takes place May 22-24, 2024 at the Pacifico Yokohama in Japan, and Amsted Automotive is displaying several advanced powertrain-enabling technologies.

The Amsted-specific innovations include:

Torque management systems using unique Amsted Controllable Mechanical Diodes (CMD) and Mechanical Diodes (MD)

Production Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) and Electro-Mechanical E-Axle Disconnect that enables seamless and reliable AWD and 4WD shifting in EV applications

Production 10-speed transmission featuring Amsted CMD clutch technology

An innovative wheel-end disconnect system designed for commercial vehicle applications

The event is expected to draw more than 500 exhibitors and have over 1,100 booths. Engineers from global auto companies can see the Amsted technology and systems in booth #431.

The Amsted DCC and Electro-Mechanical E-Axle Disconnect have been in production vehicles since 2021. This technology offers significant advantages over dog-clutch style clutches including smooth and consistent shifts without the possibility of blocked shifts, simplified system controls and additional functionality. Calibration is also easier, reducing engineering loads. It can also improve EV driving range up to 10 percent.

Amsted clutch technology can also be found in prominent Japanese automotive manufacturer's production vehicles. These systems use Amsted CMD and MD technology, including a forward direction one-way clutch for seamless shifts between First and Second gears, and controllable reverse direction clutch for engine braking and Reverse gear. This reduces drag and friction, and the system also minimizes packaging space and mass.

Amsted's global business units provide expertise in product, process, and manufacture, resulting in unmatched innovation and performance. For further information about its Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for Seamless EV Driveline Disconnect and Improved Efficiency, a white paper is available for download at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive