Amsted Automotive Will Demonstrate Advanced Powertrain and Metal Forming Technologies at 2024 CTI Symposium USA

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will showcase advanced technologies key to future powertrain development at the 2024 CTI Symposium, May 15-16, 2024. The company's display will demonstrate the strength of its three core business units: Means Industries, Burgess-Norton and Transform Automotive.

The automotive industry has seen incredibly rapid development of propulsion systems for electric vehicles (EV). There are considerable opportunities for improved efficiency, component packaging and customer benefits in this segment. At the same time, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) can benefit from many of these advanced EV powertrain technologies. And automakers need to continue improving internal combustion engines (ICE) as they still comprise the majority of vehicles sold in the U.S. and around the world.

Amsted Automotive is uniquely positioned to help automakers with development of their electrified powertrain systems. Means has developed a controllable clutch that optimizes Powershift systems enabling extended EV driving range, reducing package requirements and lowering costs. The company's Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) is an electro-mechanical e-axle disconnect that provides seamless shifting technology and performance in all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive applications while significantly extending the battery range.

Burgess-Norton will have multiple demonstrations of its award-winning powdered metal technology with a wide range of applications including notch and pocket plates, sprockets, cam plates, gears and more.

Transform Automotive will display advanced manufacturing capabilities with an electric motor housing and battery tray for EV and HEV applications.

Visit Amsted Automotive in booth number #D-1 during the CTI Symposium USA to learn more about these powertrain technologies and more.

CTI Symposium USA's focus is on Carbon Neutral, Automotive Drivetrains & Infrastructure, with international experts in manufacturing and supply in attendance. The event is built around addressing challenges and solutions in electric drives, power electronics, battery systems, and more, and features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical presentations.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

