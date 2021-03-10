Advanced Cooling Technologies and Tekgard Announce Company Merger

The acquisition is another milestone in ACT's diversity of technology and product development that now includes component and system capabilities to meet all temperature conditions. ACT and Tekgard share highly complementary company values, a customer-first mindset, and culture of innovation.

"Meeting the needs of our customers and surpassing their expectations is at the core of our business," said Jon Zuo, president, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. "The addition of the Tekgard team will not only bring expanded products and technologies, it also brings an unmatched service experience for all customers."

"Our commitment to customer care is deep-rooted because of who our customers are," added Mike Bahn, president, Tekgard, Inc. "This has always been important to our team because we understand the sacrifices our customers make by serving our country. Knowing that ACT shares these values, was motivational for us in joining our teams."

As one company, ACT and Tekgard will maintain separate, but closely located, facilities with integrated access to enhance product design, engineering, manufacturing, and testing. Following the acquisition, the industry can expect to see vertically integrated product system solutions that blend technologies from both companies and achieve enhanced energy efficiency, performance, and reliability across all applications.

The acquisition was finalized on March 1, 2021. Mike Bahn will join the ACT leadership team as vice president of the Tekgard Division. Both companies will maintain all employees and seek to expand their team as they continue to experience growth.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc:

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle since 2003. We serve our customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Calibration Equipment. With the expertise of an industry leader and the agility of a small company, we specialize in providing performance and cost-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

About Tekgard, Inc:

Tekgard is an ISO 9001:2015 Small Business that specializes in engineering customized thermal management solutions for military, government, and industrial applications. Located in central Pennsylvania, Tekgard has a state-of-the-art facility with over 63,000 square feet dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and testing environmental control units (ECUs). With over 10,000 ECUs deployed worldwide, Tekgard takes pride in providing a quality product that is reliable and capable of performing in any environmental condition. We stand ready to be your trusted partner and provide innovative solutions to your requirements!

