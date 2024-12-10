Advanced Cooling Technologies Awarded $1 Million Production Order from Hamilton Storage for Cryogenic Cold Walls

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leader in thermal management solutions, is proud to announce the award of a $1 million production order from Hamilton Storage, based in Franklin, MA, a subsidiary of Hamilton Company. This order is part of Hamilton Storage's ongoing cold plate program, which supports the manufacturing of their innovative biological sample storage freezers.

Hamilton Company, a global leader in precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling workstations, and sample management systems, has been at the forefront of innovation for over 75 years. With more than 3,000 employees worldwide and headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; Timișoara, Romania; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, Hamilton Company is known for its commitment to advancing life sciences and industrial applications.

ACT's cutting-edge cryogenic cold walls are a critical component of Hamilton Storage's biological sample storage freezers. These freezers store specimens at minus 80°C, maintaining consistent temperatures to ensure the integrity and longevity of biological samples. The cryogenic cold walls provided by ACT are engineered to deliver unparalleled thermal performance, ensuring specimens remain close to target temperatures throughout their lifecycle within the system.

"We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Hamilton Storage, a recognized global leader in sample management systems," said Bryan Muzyka, VP of Sales and Marketing at ACT. "This production order reflects the trust Hamilton places in ACT's thermal management expertise and our shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions for critical applications."

"ACT's cryogenic cold walls will support the installation of seven large systems in the United States and United Kingdom," said John Genereux, VP of Hamilton Storage. "In turn, the cold walls will help drive innovation by ensuring consistent interior system temperature and biological sample integrity."

This partnership underscores ACT's dedication to providing customized, high-quality thermal management solutions across diverse industries, including medical and biological sciences.

For more information about ACT's cryogenic thermal solutions, please visit 1-act.com.

About ACT

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Energy. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

Media Contact: Megan Ulrich, [email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.