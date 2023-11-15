Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. Expands Sales Presence to Europe

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of innovative thermal management solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. ACT officially unveiled its plans to establish a local European sales presence, designed to support industrial OEM's facing thermal management challenges.

Bryan Muzyka, V.P. of Sales and Marketing summarized the decision, "Over our history, we have strategically invested to support the growing business, and noticing growth in our European customer base, this is a logical next step in our sales force expansion." This move is also designed to enhance ACT's customer service and strengthen its commitment to the growing demands of Industrial Product customers throughout Europe.

"This expansion allows us to collaborate more closely with our industrial partners, and it reflects our dedication to further strengthen our global presence. We look forward to fostering stronger relationships with existing customers and building new partnerships." stated Adam Say, International Business Development Manager.

ACT's thermal management systems and solutions have been instrumental in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, energy, power electronics, and more. The European office will focus on serving the unique requirements of industrial customers seeking innovative cooling solutions to enhance their product performance and reliability.

For more information on Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc., and its thermal management solutions, please visit www.1-ACT.com.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.:

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Power Electronics, HVAC, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Calibration Equipment. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and systems that meet the unique needs of each customer.

News Releases in Similar Topics

