Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc. Signs Innovative Collaboration Agreement with West Virginia Entities

Agreement Establishes Materials Processing Center, a Point of Care Facility and Professional Training to Support Biomedical Manufacturing in the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc. (A.D.A.M.), a provider of 3D printing systems for customized bone implants, today announced a multi-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), building the foundation for a transformative biomedical manufacturing collaboration between cross-functional private and public sector stakeholders in West Virginia.

Yurij Wowczuk (CMI2) and Denys Gurak (A.D.A.M.)
Derek Scarbro (MAMC) and Denys Gurak (A.D.A.M.)
The collaborative agreement represents a significant economic development opportunity for West Virginia as the collaboration between A.D.A.M., Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Necessity Ventures, and the Civil-Military Innovation Institute (CMI2).

"Execution of this MOU marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize additive manufacturing, and we are excited to be expanding our facilities in West Virginia," said Denys Gurak, CEO and Founder of A.D.A.M. "Our team is thrilled to develop and grow local partnerships to drive innovation in biomedical technology."

The memorandum outlines several impactful initiatives, including establishing a materials processing facility in the Huntington area, a point-of-care facility, and a series of training and workforce development initiatives that could create up to 50 jobs.

"Our West Virginia investment is an important step forward in advancing additive manufacturing as we will mainly focus on producing biomaterials through 3D printing for biomedical technology applications," Gurak said.

The collaboration extends throughout West Virginia with engagement with CMI2, a non-profit defense innovation organization focusing on rapid development and technology transition to meet warfighter needs. CMI2 boasts operations in Morgantown, Clay, and Shepherdstown.

"I have every expectation this investment will add jobs to West Virginia's growing biomedical manufacturing industry, and CMI2 is excited to be part of the consortium making it happen," said Dr. Zenovy Wowczuk, founder of CMI2. "We look forward to working with A.D.A.M.'s leadership team to support the continued development and commercialization of this essential 3D printing technology."

Manufacturing investments in West Virginia are championed by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and the Senator was instrumental in assisting A.D.A.M. 's market-entry into the state. 

"The biotechnology that A.D.A.M. wants to expand has the potential to improve our nation's healthcare system, support economic growth, and further cement West Virginia's leadership in advanced manufacturing initiatives. As West Virginia continues to attract innovative businesses, I will continue to advocate for policies and work with state and local partners to encourage additional growth and investment in our state," U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said.

A.D.A.M. is a Ukrainian-American start-up that provides on-demand 3D bioprinting of custom surgical implants.  The company is working closely with the WV Department of Economic Development and other key stakeholders in the state to maximize impact and integration to future initiatives.

"The partnership with A.D.A.M. and other stakeholders represents a pivotal moment for advancing additive manufacturing," said Derek Scarbro, Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center Director. "Together, we will establish cutting-edge training programs to support these facilities and shape the future of this industry."

West Virginia's manufacturing history and innovation ecosystem, combined with Marshall University's expertise in advanced manufacturing, set the stage for the innovative partnership with A.D.A.M. The collaboration contemplated in the MOU aims to optimize the supply chain for 3D-printed biomaterials, starting with bone implants for orthopedic surgeries.

The collective group will be moving forward on site selection for material processing facilities, implementation of point-of-care manufacturing in West Virginia for both military and rural applications, and commercial opportunities.

About Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing Inc.:
A.D.A.M. is a venture-backed start-up specializing in on-site 3D printing of biomaterials. The company's end-to-end platform starts with the procurement and processing of raw materials, which is utilized in their 3D printing of a final customized biomaterial managed by a proprietary Quality Management System and software that allows any point-of-care location to manufacture their own custom implants on demand.  In this manner, healthcare providers are able to enhance control and efficiency. With a global presence, A.D.A.M. is at the forefront of revolutionizing additive manufacturing in the biomedical sector. For more information, please visit adambioprinting.com

