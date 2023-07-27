Advanced Energy Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2022 to 2027|ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd. & Electricite de France SA are major vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced energy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.09 billion, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the region, the major leading countries include China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. The significant growth of the market in this region can be attributed to financial incentive programs, particularly subsidies, implemented in countries like China and India. Additionally, favorable government policies promoting the adoption of cleaner energy sources and increased investments in developed energy technologies have further contributed to the market's expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Energy Market

Vendor Landscape

The advanced energy market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The increasing investments in clean energy technologies are key factors driving market growth. In the construction industry, various energy efficiency measures are being adopted to create healthier and more productive environments while reducing issues related to GHG and reducing fossil fuel-based energy consumption. One notable energy-efficient technology is Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), which generate their power from renewable sources, promoting self-sustainability. The use of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems is expected to increase significantly as more ZEBs become accessible and widely adopted. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of standardization is a significant challenge faced by the energy market. This creates a gap in the compatibility of power systems. Utilities face significant challenges in implementing security standards across various networking systems. Different technologies adhere to various standards, such as those set by standards developing organizations, industry user groups, and proprietary standards, offering varying levels of performance, security, cost, and development. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of zero-energy buildings is a major trend in the market. The residential sector represents a significant portion of electricity consumption worldwide. To meet the power demands of buildings, renewable energy sources like solar PV, fuel cells, and energy storage technologies are being employed. Low-carbon energy systems are being adopted for power generation in buildings, while interior design strategies are implemented to reduce electricity consumption. Additionally, some countries are implementing Zero Energy Building concepts with the support of legislation and directives from their governments. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The advanced energy market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Electricite de France SA, EOS Energy Enterprises Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., NEC Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., S and C Electric Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Inc., Tesla Inc., The AES Corp., Toshiba Corp., Total Energies SE, and UCAP Power Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (on-grid and off-grid), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the On-grid segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant factor driving the growth of the on-grid segment is the increasing adoption of the smart grid and the integration of various clean energy sources, such as solar and wind, along with storage systems. In addition, the lower costs of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and the substantial government support have further contributed to the feasibility of installing solar PV systems in both public utility and residential sectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Advanced Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Electricite de France SA, EOS Energy Enterprises Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., NEC Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., S and C Electric Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Inc., Tesla Inc., The AES Corp., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, and UCAP Power Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

