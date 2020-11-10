Advanced Flower Capital Provides $22 Million Secured Credit Facility to Organic Remedies, Inc. and Toigo Organic Farms, LLC to Fund Expansion Within Pennsylvania

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Management, LLC ("AFC Management") announced today that an affiliate, AFC Gamma, Inc. ("AFC"), has funded a $22 million credit facility for Organic Remedies, Inc. ("Organic Remedies" or the "Company"). The credit facility is designed to provide capital to complete the build out of Organic Remedies' +/-240,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility, as well as build out three additional dispensaries, under its Clinical Registrant ("CR") medical marijuana license. AFC will hold $22 million of the credit facility, which consists of a first-lien term loan that can be drawn upon over the course of a one-year period. The loan will be secured by first-lien mortgages on Organic Remedies' wholly owned real estate properties and other commercial-security interests. AFC Management served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the transaction.

"Having seen several recent acquisitions of cannabis operators in the state of Pennsylvania, we believe that Pennsylvania is finally being recognized by industry providers as one of the leading medical cannabis markets in the United States," said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC's Chief Executive Officer, continuing, "We are excited to partner with Organic Remedies as they leverage their agricultural expertise, to support what will be one of the largest cultivators in Pennsylvania."

Mark Toigo, Organic Remedies Chief Executive Officer, concurred, adding, "I am very excited to have AFC Gamma as our partner to help build upon our strong operations and catalyze the next phase of the company's growth as we seek to be a premier vertically-integrated provider in Pennsylvania. We were very impressed with AFC's institutional approach, cannabis-industry expertise, as well as their flexibility and speed of execution to complete a transaction. We look forward to working together with AFC to achieve our objectives."

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC's platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has more than 20 years of experience in disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

About Organic Remedies

Founded in Pennsylvania in 2018, Organic Remedies is a single-state vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of medical cannabis. Organic Remedies operates under a Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant license. The Company has partnered with the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine ("PCOM") to collaborate on multifaceted studies to substantiate safety and positive therapeutic outcomes. Organic Remedies operates a cultivation facility in Carlisle, PA and has three operational dispensaries located in Enola, Chambersburg, and York, Pennsylvania. With the CR License, Organic Remedies will be permitted to add three additional dispensary locations.

