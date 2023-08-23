Advanced Fraud Solutions Celebrates 6th Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

 HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions, the foremost authority in payments fraud detection, once again graces the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 list, annually celebrating the cream of America's entrepreneurial spirit, is recognizing companies that have exhibited exceptional revenue growth. The honorees on the list underscore the essence of innovation, leadership, and resilience in today's fast-paced business environment.

Advanced Fraud Solutions is the leader in payments fraud prevention and detection.
With over 15 years in the industry, this marks the sixth time that Advanced Fraud Solutions has earned a spot on this prestigious list, showcasing their consistent growth and unparalleled commitment to fraud prevention.

AFS stands out with its comprehensive suite of fraud management tools such as TrueChecks® for real-time check fraud detection, TrueCards® for card fraud identification, Positive Pay by AFS for safeguarding business accounts, and TrueACH® to combat ACH fraud.

Serving more than 800 banks and credit unions across the nation, Advanced Fraud Solutions remains a beacon of trust and innovation. The company's proactive stance against fraud has saved countless financial institutions and account holders from potential threats.

The fight against fraud is relentless. With cyber threats and payment scams at an all time high, AFS' growth and repeated recognition signals its efficacy and indispensability in the financial industry.

Lawrence Reaves, CEO of Advanced Fraud Solutions, reflected on the achievement, saying, "The recurring acknowledgment from Inc. 5000 is not just a testament to our growth but a reflection of the relentless dedication and hard work of our team."

The Inc. 5000 evaluates companies based on revenue growth over a three-year period. All recognized companies must meet specific criteria such as being US-based, privately held, and independent, among others.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 list and a complete list of honorees, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions is at the forefront of fraud detection and prevention, commanding an industry-leading reputation built over 15 years. Harnessing the power of its extensive transaction fraud database, the company's pioneering fraud management platform helps safeguard over 800 banks and credit unions across the nation. By analyzing account-level historical data from countless financial institutions, processors, and third-party sources, the platform offers actionable insights to mitigate and prevent potential threats in real-time. Financial institutions that partner with AFS see a substantial reduction in fraud cases, significantly safeguarding their operations and bottom line. Learn more at advancedfraudsolutions.com.

