Advanced Fraud Solutions Celebrates 7th Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leader in payments fraud detection, proudly announces its 7th appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This continued achievement highlights AFS's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and its mission to protect financial institutions against ever-evolving fraud threats.

Since its founding over 15 years ago, AFS has consistently demonstrated robust growth, earning its place on the Inc. 5000 list year after year. The list honors companies that exhibit remarkable revenue growth and sets the standard for leadership and resilience in today's dynamic business landscape.

AFS distinguishes itself with a comprehensive suite of deposit fraud prevention tools, including TrueChecks® for real-time check fraud detection, TrueWire™ for safeguarding wire transactions, Positive Pay by AFS for protecting business accounts, and TrueACH® to combat ACH fraud. Serving over 1,000 banks and credit unions nationwide, AFS continues to be a trusted partner in the financial industry, dedicated to the proactive prevention of fraud.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time is a testament to our team's dedication and the effectiveness of our solutions in the ongoing fight against fraud," said Lawrence Reaves, CEO of Advanced Fraud Solutions.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually, ranks companies based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent. Inclusion on this list is a significant milestone, highlighting the most successful and influential companies in the country.

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions is a leading provider of fraud detection and prevention solutions, leveraging nearly two decades of industry expertise and consortium intelligence to protect financial institutions across the United States. With powerful consortium data, AFS provides actionable insights to help financial institutions mitigate and prevent fraud in real time. Trusted by over 1,000 banks and credit unions, AFS is committed to safeguarding the financial industry and helping institutions maintain operational integrity and trust.

Media Contact:

Brynn Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Fraud Solutions