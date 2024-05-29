Advanced Fraud Solutions Partners with Tru Treasury to Fight Deposit Fraud

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leader in fraud prevention services, has announced a strategic partnership with Tru Treasury, the premier provider of treasury management solutions. This collaboration introduces Positive Pay by AFS, an advanced fraud prevention platform, to Tru Treasury's extensive network of financial institutions.

Through this partnership, Tru Treasury's clients will now benefit from access to Positive Pay by AFS, a modern Positive Pay solution designed to safeguard account holders against check and ACH fraud. The platform is equipped with essential fraud prevention features including image capture and analysis technology, rule-based ACH Positive Pay, and Reverse Positive Pay.

Lawrence Reaves, CEO of Advanced Fraud Solutions, emphasized the significance of this partnership. "We're thrilled to bring our technology to Tru Treasury, providing a level of security that meets the urgency and complexity of today's fraud landscape." Reaves said. "Positive Pay by AFS is designed to meet the demands of the modern financial institution."

The integration of Positive Pay by AFS with Tru Treasury's services addresses a critical need for enhanced security measures to prevent deposit fraud which continues to rise. Instances of check fraud are a looming issue despite the wide adoption of digital payments. This system not only verifies each check against a pre-registered database but also provides real-time alerts and data-driven insights to prevent fraud before it occurs. In terms of growing digital payment adoption, Positive Pay by AFS offers an answer to preventing ACH fraud with rule-based ACH Positive Pay that can be customized to fit an FI's risk profile.

As deposit fraud criminals continually evolve their scams, the partnership between Advanced Fraud Solutions and Tru Treasury stands as a proactive response, ensuring that financial institutions and their treasury teams are equipped with the tools necessary to protect their account holders.

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions has been a leader in the development of fraud prevention tools for the financial services industry for over a decade. Serving nearly 1,000 financial institutions nationwide, AFS specializes in providing comprehensive solutions designed to combat ever-evolving fraud threats. For more information, visit www.AdvancedFraudSolutions.com.

About Tru Treasury

Founded in 2020 by Credit Unions for Credit Unions, Tru Treasury is a pioneering full-service treasury management Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO). Dedicated to enhancing financial operations through innovative solutions, Tru Treasury equips community financial providers with the tools and expertise needed to deliver superior treasury management services. Learn more at www.TruTreasury.com.

SOURCE Advanced Fraud Solutions