Advanced Fraud Solutions Releases Report on Check Fraud Detection Training Challenges, Best Practices Amid Uncertain Staffing Arrangements

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of deposit fraud detection software, today announced the release of a new report, Check Fraud Detection Training, highlighting the challenges related to staffing changes and check fraud prevention. Developed as a playbook for banks and credit unions to minimize the potential for check fraud losses, the report details how a staffing crunch doesn't have to mean an increase in risk.

According to internal AFS data, there has been a 35% increase in Extended Hold recommendations and an 11% increase in Deny recommendations in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The spike in check fraud follows similar fraud trends across payment types; fraud operators have used the chaos and anxiety caused by the pandemic to take advantage of consumers, through romance scams, secret shopper scams, unemployment scams and other fraud schemes. At the same time, branches across the country are dealing with branch closings, rotating personnel, and staff shortages, making them more vulnerable to fraud.

"Branch managers and staff are bending over backwards trying to deal with workforce uncertainty in the midst of this pandemic," said Jordan Bothwell, Director or Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at AFS. "And on top of that, there's also been a significant uptick in check fraud. The only way to deal with both issues simultaneously is the implementation of technology and innovation that is intuitive, real-time and accurate. We developed this report to address these challenges as well as to highlight how TrueChecks® provides branch staff with access to the industry's largest check fraud database and a check decisioning platform that is easy-to-use, allowing even the most inexperienced of tellers to make the right call."

TrueChecks – AFS' check fraud prevention platform – provides tellers with simple Accept (Green), Hold (Yellow) or Deny (Red) responses to communicate risk. The TrueChecks database features over 10 years of account level, historical check fraud data from customers, processors, and third-party sources. Once the item is triangulated against the TrueChecks database, tellers are provided with real-time responses on duplicates, counterfeits, non-sufficient funds, and closed accounts, among other types of fraud alerts. In addition, TrueChecks is also easy to integrate into any existing system and can perform check verification across deposit channels, from frontline teller capture systems to ATM or interactive teller machine (ITM) channels, to mobile deposits.

