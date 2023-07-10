Advanced Gas Separation Membrane Materials Enter the Market, Reports IDTechEx

News provided by

IDTechEx

10 Jul, 2023, 07:12 ET

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many decades there has been an extensive amount of materials science R&D focussed on developing next-generation gas separation membranes. However, to date, the market is still dominated by those polymeric materials that initially gained commercial adoption in the late 20th century. As decarbonization market drivers present a new growth opportunity, these advanced materials are beginning to exit the lab and enter the market.

Continue Reading
Overview of key material landscape for gas separation membranes. Robeson plot is illustrative. For more information, please see the IDTechEx report, “Gas Separation Membranes 2023-2033”. Source: IDTechEx
Overview of key material landscape for gas separation membranes. Robeson plot is illustrative. For more information, please see the IDTechEx report, “Gas Separation Membranes 2023-2033”. Source: IDTechEx

Gas separation membranes have already achieved commercial adoption in multiple applications, specifically nitrogen production, hydrogen recovery, natural gas treatment, and vapor recovery. The market is now entering a new growth phase. This is driven by key market factors, primarily renewable energy and decarbonization applications, and technology advancements responding to those needs. IDTechEx has launched a new market report,'Gas Separation Membranes 2023-2033', which provides a critical technology roadmap, company landscape and market outlook for this evolving industry.

There are a wide range of membrane materials, including polymeric, ceramic, metallic and composite variants. Beyond the material, it is also essential to consider both their form factor (such as hollow fiber or spiral wound) and, ultimately, how they are incorporated into the industrial process (including flow rate, operating temperature, and pressure difference) to meet the necessary separation requirements.

There is, of course, competition between membrane players, but the greater challenge in the field is in demonstrating the techno-economic viability for their solution against incumbent separation techniques. There are several technical limitations to existing commercial membranes, with the selectivity vs. permeability trade-off and lifetime in real-world environments being two prominent areas.

Polymer membranes, including cellulose acetate, polyimide and polysulfone, dominate the current market. Many of these will be at the forefront of some of the key growth areas, such as biogas upgrading, but for other emerging applications, the industry will need to explore different system designs and/or utilize materials pushing the Robeson upper bounds to gain any market share.

IDTechEx breaks these advancements into two areas: next-generation materials and hybrid processes. The latter can make use of commercial membranes but does not use them in isolation; instead, there is a large amount of activity looking to incorporate membranes alongside other separation techniques (such as cryogenic and membrane separation units used in tandem) within a novel integrated design, or under different conditions.

There remains an extensive amount of R&D, from both academia and industry, in exploring advanced materials for gas separation membranes. Many of these developments are progressing in their technology and manufacturing readiness and are beginning to gain some commercial traction. In the polymeric space, there are numerous advancements for both direct material use or inclusion as part of a composite, the latter seeing some key developments in both thin-film composite (TFC) membranes and mixed matrix membranes (MMM). There is a wide range of polymer science developments but fixed site carriers (FSC), polymers of intrinsic microporosity (PIMs), polybenzimidazole (PBI) based membranes, and more have all seen promising early signs for commercial adoption in applications ranging from post-combustion carbon capture to hydrogen separation.

Beyond polymer membranes, there is a wide range of alternatives that typically offer either higher selectivity (through their transport mechanisms) or advantageous physical properties, such as operating temperature or resistance to contaminants. This includes metallic membranes, carbon-based membranes, ceramic membranes, and earlier-stage examples such as dual-phase membranes.

Understanding the technology landscape is essential to understanding the market outlook for this industry. 'Gas Separation Membranes 2023-2033' provides a detailed independent technology appraisal for these membrane materials, including benchmarking studies, unresolved challenges, adoption roadmaps and manufacturer profiles.

To find out more about this IDTechEx report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/GasSepMem.

IDTechEx has a longstanding history in providing unbiased technical market analysis on advanced materials and decarbonization applications. For more information, please visit www.IDTechEx.com.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e9nn7zblo7c8wj0egaml7/h?dl=0&rlkey=nn1lmskfka00y36lcmcd85mba

Media Contact:
Lucy Rogers
Sales and Marketing Administrator
[email protected]
+44(0)1223 812300
Social Media Links:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150231/Gas_separation_membranes_IDTechEx.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/3968647/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

The Return of Major Players to the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Could Lead to Growth, Finds IDTechEx

The Electrifying Divide in Battery Chemistries for Construction EVs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.