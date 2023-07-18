Advanced High Strength Steel Market to grow by USD 13,269.95 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand for AHSS in the automobile industry boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced high-strength steel market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,269.95 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Advanced High Strength Steel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on grade type (dual phase, complex phase, transformation-induced plasticity, and others), end-user (automobile, construction, aviation and marine, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the dual-phase segment is significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Advanced high-strength steel can be referred to as a class of materials that comprises dual-phase steels (DP steels). Dual-phase steel is a low- to medium-carbon steel having between 5% and 50% volume fractional martensite islands that are spread across a soft ferrite matrix. Additionally, there are other components such as bainite and retained austenite which are formed when greater edge stretch formability is sought. The main features of dual-phase steels are their strength and ductility which are instilled by the change in their microstructure. Additionally, dual-phase steels are known for their high energy absorption capacity. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive the advanced high-strength steel market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global advanced high-strength steel market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global advanced high-strength steel market.

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors which fuel the advanced high-strength steel market in APAC is the increase in industrialization and infrastructural developments in the region. In some of the prominent countries in APAC such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the government is supporting several infrastructure development such as roads, residential buildings, bridges, and railways. which has significantly contributed to the advanced high-strength steel market growth in the region. Hence such factors are expected to drive the advanced high-strength steel market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Advanced High Strength Steel Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for AHSS in the automobile industry drives the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced high-strength steel in the automobile industry is due to its several benefits. The main application of advanced high-strength steel in the automobile industry is that it is widely used to manufacture lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Additionally, this type of steel is utilized in the production of frame structures, bumpers, chassis, fuel tank guards, and other parts of automobiles. The main benefit of using this steel in manufacturing is that it helps to enhance the crashworthiness and fuel efficiency of vehicles. Furthermore, there is an increasing adoption of advanced high-strength steel for the creation of various energy-efficient vehicles. Several companies in the market are significantly investing in developing different grades of AHSS. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising use of secondary steel is a primary trend shaping the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market. Secondary steels are similar to AHSS with the same strength and durability. There is an increasing adoption of secondary steel across several industries, such as construction, due to growing environmental concerns. The main benefit of secondary steel is that it can be recycled and reused and are, therefore eco-friendly. Additionally, these kinds of steel are not influenced by the fluctuating prices of crude steel. Recycled steel is primarily manufactured from ferrous scrap materials or leftovers of steel components, which are generated during steel production. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for manufacturing rebars and other reinforcement steel structures using secondary or scrap steel, as the use of AHSS steel increases the cost of manufacturing. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The fluctuation in prices of raw materials is a significant challenge hindering the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market growth during the forecast period. Crude steel is manufactured from iron ore using blast furnaces or electric arc furnaces. As per data, each year, approximately 1.5-1.8 billion tons of steel is produced from 2-3 billion tons of iron ore worldwide. There have been increasing fluctuations in the prices of iron ore over the past few years, which has significantly impacted the prices of crude steel and final steel products. Even though there is a rise in demand for steel across several end-user industries, the fluctuations in prices of raw materials are negatively affecting the market growth. One of the main factors for the fluctuations in the price of iron ore is the mining disruption in countries like Australia and Brazil. Hence, such kinds of disruptions can decrease iron ore production, which in turn will fuel the steel prices. Hence, such fluctuations are expected to hinder the advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Advanced High Strength Steel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced high-strength steel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the advanced high-strength steel market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the advanced high-strength steel market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced high-strength steel market vendors

The electrical steel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18,273.08 million. This electrical steel market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (grain-oriented electrical steel and non-grain-oriented electrical steel), end-user (automobiles, manufacturing, and energy generation), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for electrical steel in the automotive industry is driving growth in the electrical steel market.

The stainless steel wire rods market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% between 2022 and 2027 with the market share forecast to increase by USD 1,514.41 million. This stainless steel wire rods market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application, Product, and Geography. The application segment is classified into steel wire, steel fasteners, steel bright bars, and others. The Product segment is categorized into 8 mm, 10 mm, 6 mm, and others, and the Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Growing demand from the construction industry is a major stainless steel wire rods market driver.

Advanced High-Strength Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,269.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Big River Steel LLC, China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., MSP Steel and Power Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., SSAB AB, Steel Technologies LLC, Tata Steel Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., voestalpine AG, JFE Holdings Inc., and JSW STEEL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

