Advanced Housing Manufacturing Company, BOXABL, to Attend the 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

NORTH LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL, the innovative Las Vegas company revolutionizing the housing industry, announced that it will be attending the 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024. BOXABL's CFO, Martin Costas, and Investor Relations Team will be present and answering questions at the conference.

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 – Thursday, May 23rd

Time: 7:00 A.M. Pacific

Participation in B. Riley's 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected]

The B. Riley website is available here: https://brileyfin.com/

Sponsors list, including BOXABL, can be seen here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_102071/__sponsor-list_cp.html

About BOXABL

BOXABL is an innovative company hoping to revolutionize the housing industry by offering factory-built homes with a unique folding design for ease of transport and assembly. Their first product, the Casita, unfolds into a spacious, high-quality home complete with 9'6" high ceilings, 8-foot doors, living area, bedroom area, bathroom, and kitchen with full-sized appliances.

BOXABL homes are constructed in a factory setting which contributes to their sustainability, affordability, and customization potential. Their production process mirrors that of an assembly line, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional home building. In the future, BOXABL plans to design and construct houses that can stack, connect, and cantilever to make most buildings. This will enable almost any architectural style the homeowner chooses. In essence, they are completely redefining construction by seamlessly integrating innovative design, efficient processes, and sustainable practices into every facet of their operations.

NYSE Interview with BOXABL Founder, Galiano Tiramani: https://youtu.be/Cz9cwL_fqTI?feature=shared

About B. Riley

B. Riley Securities is a leading middle market investment bank that provides capital markets, financial advisory, and institutional brokerage services to public and private companies and investors.

SOURCE Boxabl