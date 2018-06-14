Advanced Management Skills: Enable Participants to Acquire the Proven Skills to Attract, Empower, Reward and Retain Talent

The Advanced Management Skills training course is designed to develop individuals to improve and enhance their leadership quality and management of their teams. This intensive training course will enable participants to acquire the proven skills to attract, empower, reward and retain talent, get commitment to a shared vision, delegate, bring out the best in others, and lead the team to success.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Know their own style and how it impacts on others

Create a Personal Skill-Set that will set them apart

Apply their Emotional Intelligence

Communicate elegantly and effectively

Build a motivated and inspired team of people

Develop a plan to create ongoing success

Reduce overall maintenance costs via effective training and supervision

Use preventative maintenance strategies to better control breakdown

Key Topics Covered:



Defining the Role of Manager

Changing Role of Management



Command & Control' vs Support & Coach'

Balancing soft and hard' skills

People Management and Employee Motivation

Techniques for motivation, reward & recognition

Employee motivation for high performance

Achieving results through understanding motivations and creating the right environment for motivating employees

Coaching For Performance

Coaching others to achieve their own personal objectives and organizational strategic goals

Coaching skills

Managing performance: evaluating strengths and areas for development

Leadership Skills and Leadership Styles

Team Management



How Teams Work

Developing and building teams

Defining Team Roles

Recruiting for your team

Enabling and Managing change

Stages of Change

Reinforcing change Understanding the impact of organisational change on people People

Leadership through change

Understanding concerns people have regarding an organizational change

Overcome obstacles

Manage resistance to change

