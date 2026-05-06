Advanced Manufacturing and Strategic Financing Solutions for Defense Drone and Robotics Production

Under this initiative, IGCS International serves as the primary advanced manufacturing partner, delivering state-of-the-art production facilities, technical expertise, and full government contracting support. KCR Management Group provides federal compliance, risk management, and program coordination services while facilitating access to strategic financing. Through its relationship with Bank of America, qualified companies can pursue specialized banking solutions from Bank of America for working capital, equipment financing, and customized lending programs essential for production ramp-up and operational expansion.

"This initiative establishes a complete manufacturing and capital ecosystem for America's defense drone and robotics sector," said Russ Spears, CEO of IGCS International. "IGCS International delivers the secure, USA-based advanced manufacturing backbone required to build next-generation drone and robotics platforms at scale.

KCR Management Group streamlines compliance and program execution, while our finance relationship with Bank of America provides pathways to the tailored capital solutions necessary to accelerate growth. Together, we are strengthening U.S. domestic production capacity and supporting critical national defense priorities."

This effort is supported by Elmer Svaarda, SVP, Bank of America Government Contracting (GovCon) Division.

The collaboration provides U.S.-aligned drone and robotics manufacturers serving defense and government markets with an integrated, end-to-end solution — combining advanced manufacturing scale, procurement readiness, and strategic financing opportunities through Bank of America — to meet urgent national security requirements.

About IGCS International IGCS International is a USA-based advanced manufacturing platform dedicated to strengthening domestic production capabilities for defense, aerospace, and government clients.

About KCR Management Group KCR Management Group delivers specialized federal compliance, risk management, technology licensing, and strategic financing solutions to government contractors and defense manufacturers. Focused on business development and operational excellence, KCR empowers clients to scale efficiently while maintaining full federal contracting compliance.

Media Contact:

Russ Spears IGCS International

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 214-733-7278

SOURCE IGCS International