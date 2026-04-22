IGCS International Announces Strategic Equity Investment by Lacks Enterprises

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGCS International, a CVE-certified SDVOSB and leading provider of mission support and MRO supplies to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies, today announced that Lacks Enterprises has acquired an equity stake in the company.

The strategic investment combines IGCS's expertise in government supply chain, logistics, and MRO solutions with Lacks Enterprises' advanced manufacturing capabilities, including electroplating, injection molding, composites, and testing for aerospace and defense.

Advance Manufacturing Capabilities of IGCS International View PDF Full Press Release

"IGCS has built a strong track record supporting the Department of Defense... Partnering with Lacks Enterprises allows us to integrate cutting-edge manufacturing innovation into our offerings," said Russ Spears, President of IGCS International.

Media Contact: Russ Spears, 214-733-7278, [email protected]

SOURCE IGCS International