Advanced MedAesthetic Partners Expands National Footprint with Partnership with Curate MedAesthetics in Ooltewah, Tenn.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Curate MedAesthetics, a leading medical spa in the Chattanooga, Tenn. area. This collaboration marks another significant step in AMP's mission to expand its reach and enhance the quality of medical aesthetics services across the country.

Curate MedAesthetics, founded by board-certified nurse practitioner Cindy Wilson, has garnered a stellar reputation for its dedication to excellence in aesthetics. The practice's highly sought-after team, including master injectors and expert aestheticians, provides customized treatment plans to meet the unique needs and goals of each client.

"Joining forces with Advanced Medaesthetic Partners is a game-changer for us at Curate MedAesthetics. This partnership helps us broaden our services and stay true to our mission of delivering the best care possible. With AMP by our side, we're excited to make a real difference and raise the bar for our clients," said Cindy Wilson, founder of Curate MedAesthetics.

Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership. "We are delighted to welcome Curate MedAesthetics to our growing organization. Their dedication to personalized, high-quality care perfectly matches our vision. We look forward to enhancing their services and making a meaningful impact in the Chattanooga area together."

This partnership with Curate MedAesthetics is part of AMP's ongoing strategy to invest in practices that prioritize exceptional patient outcomes and offer industry-leading clinical training and education. With AMP's support, Curate MedAesthetics will continue to uphold its high standards while driving innovation and sustainable growth in the medical aesthetics sector.

ABOUT CURATE MEDAESTHETICS

Curate MedAesthetics, located in Ooltewah, TN, is dedicated to aesthetics and excellence. Founded by Cindy Wilson, a board-certified nurse practitioner, Curate MedAesthetics offers personalized treatment plans to meet each client's unique needs. Their range of services includes Botox and fillers, lasers, facials and peels, laser hair removal, IV infusion, medically supervised weight-loss services and pharmaceutical-grade skincare. Cindy's extensive training and genuine interest in her patients have made Curate MedAesthetics a leader in the field.

ABOUT ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) comprises some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP provides managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and other essential support to allow practices to focus on serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) operates assets in financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology. As a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital, Leon leads in developing, owning, and operating businesses across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

