Advanced MedAesthetic Partners Fuels Expansion: Cúrate MedAesthetics Opens Second Location in Downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) is thrilled to announce the expansion of Cúrate MedAesthetics, a standout medspa in Chattanooga, TN. After continued success of the flagship location, Cúrate proudly opens its second location in Chattanooga, marking a significant milestone in AMP's mission to elevate top-tier aesthetic practices across the nation.

Cúrate MedAesthetics, founded by board-certified nurse practitioner Cindy Wilson, quickly earned a reputation for excellence in the medical aesthetics industry. Cindy, who has trained for Allergan and Galderma for the last 8 years, channels her passion for beauty and aesthetics into every aspect of her practice. With a dedicated team of expert nurse practitioners and aestheticians, Cúrate is known for delivering safe, natural, and amazing results.

The new Chattanooga location at 1700 Broad Street will continue to offer the same extensive lineup of services that made Cúrate a destination for aesthetic care, including Botox and fillers, lasers, facials and peels, laser hair removal, IV infusion, weight loss, and pharmaceutical-grade skincare. Cindy Wilson shared her excitement about the expansion "This new location reflects the trust and loyalty our clients have shown us. We're passionate about what we do, and with AMP's support, we're ready to bring our vision to 'Curate the look and life you've always dreamed of!' to more people in the Chattanooga area."

AMP CEO Nicole Chiaramonte added, "AMP's expansion of the Cúrate brand signifies more than just a new location – it's proof of the growth potential when entrepreneurial passion meets the right support. AMP's investment model empowers practices like Cúrate to focus on providing excellent aesthetic patient care while AMP oversees the business side of operations with specialists in marketing, finance, HR, and IT."

ABOUT ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) invests in medical aesthetic practices to drive growth and expansion through strategic partnerships. Our mission is to help practices scale durable businesses while maintaining their unique identity and delivering exceptional care. Leveraging unparalleled expertise, a network of successful entrepreneurs, and a commitment to operational excellence, AMP empowers practices to achieve their long-term vision and thrive in a competitive industry. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

