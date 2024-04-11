Advanced MedAesthetic Partners Joins Forces with SkynBar in Atlanta, GA

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) proudly announces the partnership of SkynBar, a prominent medical spa in Atlanta's vibrant neighborhood of Buckhead. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities and reflects AMP's commitment to expanding its footprint in the medical aesthetics industry.

Founded by industry expert Maureen Hermann, SkynBar has become synonymous with excellence in skincare, offering a range of results-driven, scientifically backed treatments aimed at promoting skin health and beauty. With a focus on sustainability and environmentally conscious practices, SkynBar has established itself as a leader in providing top-quality, eco-friendly solutions.

"In teaming up with SkynBar, Advanced MedAesthetic Partners amplifies its dedication to excellence and strategic growth in the world of medical aesthetics. This partnership not only broadens our horizons but also strengthens our commitment to delivering top-notch service and fostering innovation. In partnership with AMP, we aim to make a lasting impact and set new standards of care for our cherished clients," said Maureen Herrmann, co-founder of SkynBar. "We are delighted to welcome the SkynBar team to our expanding partner and employee-owned platform. Their established reputation for excellence aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional patient care across the country," said Nicole Chiaramonte , CEO of AMP. "Together, we look forward to maximizing the synergies of scale, heart, and expertise, making a positive impact in Atlanta and beyond."

The partnership with SkynBar is part of AMP's ongoing commitment to invest in practices that prioritize outstanding patient outcomes and offer industry-leading clinical training and education. With AMP's support, SkynBar will continue to uphold its reputation for excellence while driving innovation and sustainable growth in the medical aesthetics sector.

ABOUT SKYNBAR

SkynBar is a leading non-surgical medical spa in Atlanta, GA, dedicated to promoting skin health and beauty through results-driven treatments. Co-founded by Maureen Hermann, a renowned expert with over 25 years of experience in skincare innovation, SkynBar is committed to offering environmentally conscious and sustainable solutions to its clients. Learn more at www.skynbaratlanta.com.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

