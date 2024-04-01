Pūr Skin Clinic Expands with a New Luxury Medical Spa in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pūr Skin Clinic, a premier medical spa renowned for its commitment to enhancing beauty and wellness, announced today it has opened a new location in Kirkland, Washington. This expansion underscores Pūr's dedication to providing top-quality medical aesthetics services.

Since opening its flagship location in Edmonds in 2012, Pūr Skin Clinic has become an established leader in the medical aesthetics space in the Seattle area, offering customized, results-driven treatments designed to provide healthy, glowing skin and full body rejuvenation.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the newest Pūr location at its grand opening event on Saturday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature exclusive specials, giveaways, and treatment demonstrations, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

"We are excited to bring Pūr Skin Clinic to Kirkland," said Denice Schwind Pierson, Founder of Pūr Skin Clinic. "This expansion allows us to reach a broader audience and continue our mission of helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence and grace."

Pūr Skin Clinic endeavors to empower and ignite the individual aesthetic and wellness journey of each client, fostering confidence and refining their authentic selves. Dedicated to offering a serene sanctuary where beauty meets rejuvenation, the new Kirkland will offer an array of luxurious treatments tailored to meet individual needs, including:

  • Wrinkle relaxers
  • Fillers
  • Chemical peels
  • Laser hair reduction
  • Microneedling
  • Laser skin resurfacing
  • Body contouring
  • Hair restoration
  • Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Photo facials
  • Skin tightening
  • IV therapy

To schedule an appointment at the Kirkland location at 1002 Lake Street South, Suite 102, book at purskinclinic.com/book, or call (360) 389-4808.

Pūr Skin Clinic is a member of Advanced Medaesthetic Partners which invests in practices to drive exceptional patient outcomes by offering operational support, industry-leading clinical training and education capabilities, best-in-class practice experience leadership and professional development.

