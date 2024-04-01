Pūr Skin Clinic Expands with a New Luxury Medical Spa in Kirkland

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the newest Pūr location at its grand opening event on Saturday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature exclusive specials, giveaways, and treatment demonstrations, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

"We are excited to bring Pūr Skin Clinic to Kirkland," said Denice Schwind Pierson, Founder of Pūr Skin Clinic. "This expansion allows us to reach a broader audience and continue our mission of helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence and grace."

Pūr Skin Clinic endeavors to empower and ignite the individual aesthetic and wellness journey of each client, fostering confidence and refining their authentic selves. Dedicated to offering a serene sanctuary where beauty meets rejuvenation, the new Kirkland will offer an array of luxurious treatments tailored to meet individual needs, including:

Wrinkle relaxers

Fillers

Chemical peels

Laser hair reduction

Microneedling

Laser skin resurfacing

Body contouring

Hair restoration

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Photo facials

Skin tightening

IV therapy

To schedule an appointment at the Kirkland location at 1002 Lake Street South, Suite 102, book at purskinclinic.com/book, or call (360) 389-4808.

Pūr Skin Clinic is a member of Advanced Medaesthetic Partners which invests in practices to drive exceptional patient outcomes by offering operational support, industry-leading clinical training and education capabilities, best-in-class practice experience leadership and professional development.

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners