Advanced Nutrition Company, Healthycell, Launches Reg CF Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine.com

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced it launched a Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.com.

This crowdfunding round comes after an oversubscribed $1.5 million Bridge Round led by Keen Growth Capital with participation from Balanced Breakfast Fund.



Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

The nutrition industry company was selected as one of only 7% of applicants to Newchip's competitive accelerator program. It is currently in discussions with several major pharmacy chains and retailers nationwide to grow its B2B channel sales. The D2C channel remains strong with over 2,000 new customers acquired per month and growing, a sustainable cost per acquisition, and a strong customer lifetime value.

"We believe the future of human nutrition lies at the intersection of three core pillars: (1) Pill-free, ultra-absorption delivery systems, (2) Validation on an N=1 basis with personalized biomarker test kits, and (3) Personalization of human nutrition," commented Healthycell Founder and CEO, Douglas Giampapa. "We are working to blend all three pillars into a cohesive offering for our customers."

