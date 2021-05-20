Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. Named Among the 10 Most Innovative MedTech Solution Providers to Watch in 2021

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI) announced today that it had been named among the 10 Most Innovative MedTech Solution Providers to Watch in 2021 by the journal The Healthcare Insights and is highlighted as the cover story of its May 2021 print edition.

The article (https://thehealthcareinsights.com/advanced-oxygen-therapy-inc-dedicated-to-resolving-acute-and-chronic-wounds-through-its-unique-multi-modality-two2therapy/) details how AOTI is dedicated to resolving acute and chronic wounds through its patented cyclical-pressure Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy. Thereby providing clinically proven complete healing outcomes and wound protective care to high-risk patients safely at home. Maintaining such continuity-of-care has become even more vital during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique multi-modality capabilities of TWO2 therapy have been proven in numerous clinical studies in both Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) and Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU). A state-of-the-art Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) published in 2020 in the clinical journal of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Diabetes Care, not only demonstrated a six-fold better healing rate at 12 weeks, but most importantly, sustainable healing outcomes out to 12 months. Other controlled studies in VLU have shown similar complete healing benefits to last out through 36 months.



More recently, preliminary data from a large Real-World Evidence (RWE) study entitled "The Power of TWO2: Real World Evidence of the Long-term Healing and Health Economic Benefits of Cyclical-pressure Topical Wound Oxygen Therapy in the Diabetic Foot Ulcerations" by Matthew G. Garoufalis, DPM and Aliza Lee, DPM was presented at the 2021 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference (DLS). This annual conference is hosted by MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and is widely recognized as one of the world's leading multidisciplinary limb salvage events. The data demonstrated that the durable healing outcomes seen with TWO 2 translate to very significant reductions in both Hospitalizations and Amputations for DFU patients, when compared to those who did not receive TWO 2 . This study is currently being submitted for publication to a leading peer reviewed journal.

"We are delighted that our company and innovative TWO 2 therapy are being further recognized by the payer and clinical communities alike. We are confident that the durable complete wound healing outcomes attributed to TWO 2 therapy can help significantly reduce the much higher rates of morbidity and mortality experienced by patients suffering with chronic wounds. This offers not only hope, but meaningful quality-of-life and health economic benefits, for all involved," stated Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and Medical Director of AOTI.



AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating illnesses. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy is unsurpassed in closing all chronic wound types.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net

