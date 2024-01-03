Advanced Power Announces Investment Tax Credit Purchase

News provided by

Advanced Power

03 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

Purchase Demonstrates Commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Power continues to show its commitment to advancing a sustainable energy future through its purchase of renewable energy investment tax credits (ITC). The credits were made available through the development of rooftop solar facilities offered for sale by a third party.

"Advancing a sustainable energy future drives our actions," said Advanced Power's CEO Tom Spang. "We are pleased to close this latest transaction, which supports our vision of a clean, reliable energy future." 

Continue Reading

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) made the transfer of renewable energy tax credits possible. The IRA aims to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy and drive increased deployment of new, clean electricity resources. Section 6418 of the Internal Revenue Code allows for the transfer (sale) of certain renewable energy tax credits from renewable energy project developers to a qualified third party.

"Advanced Power is a developer, owner, and asset manager of modern power infrastructure and has now made a tax equity investment and completed a tax credit transfer transaction. We are positioned to execute similar transactions soon," added Spang.

Reunion, a technology-enabled finance company that helps guide corporate tax teams through the clean energy tax credit transaction process, originated the opportunity for Advanced Power and facilitated the transaction between the parties.

Advanced Power Focusing on Further U.S. Renewables Development

Advanced Power manages all aspects of an energy project's life cycle, including development, construction, financial structuring, and operations. A robust renewables pipeline across Desert Southwest, ERCOT, PJM, and MISO is underway. Late-stage projects in the pipeline include:

  • Eldora Energy – 240 MWdc solar with an additional 200MW/400MWh battery storage facility
  • Alina Energy – 220 MWdc solar with an additional 200MW/400MWh battery storage facility
  • Elio Energy – 300MW/600MWh battery storage facility
  • Rock Rose Energy – 200MW/400MWh battery storage facility

For more information about Advanced Power, its energy projects, and its expertise in development, financial structuring, and asset management, please visit www.advanced-power.com.

About Advanced Power

Advanced Power is a privately owned global developer, manager, and owner of modern power infrastructure. The company develops low-carbon and renewable electric generating projects as an independent power producer. Advanced Power's successes include 11 gigawatts in development or operations in the United States and Europe. The company has offices in Boston and Houston, with a registered office in Zug, Switzerland.

Founded in 2000, Advanced Power is focused on advancing a sustainable energy future, bringing reliable energy to places that need it, and providing economic benefits plus jobs to communities while making massive contributions to reducing CO2 emissions.

Advanced Power
Contact:  Janine Saunders
Phone:  617-816-3119
Email: [email protected]
www.advanced-power.com

SOURCE Advanced Power

Also from this source

Advanced Power Closes Sale of Oriana Solar to Sabanci Renewables

Continuing its 20-year track record as a successful developer, owner and manager of necessary energy projects, Advanced Power announces the sale of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.