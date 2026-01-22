Advanced Process Solutions Ignites Executive Team Growth with the Addition of Ken Stone, Vice President of Business Development

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken to the APS leadership team at such a pivotal moment for our company," said Phillip Pulliam, president and founder of Advanced Process Solutions. "Ken's deep understanding of the markets we serve, combined with his track record of fostering high-value partnerships, makes him the ideal leader to drive our business development efforts. His expertise will be critical as we build upon our recent successes, including the Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award and project wins at GlobalWafers America, LLC."

In his new role, Stone will be responsible for identifying new market opportunities, optimizing the sales pipeline, and ensuring that APS's product development and design capabilities continue to meet the evolving needs of its global client base. Stone brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership and technical business development. Most recently, he served as a Director of Global Sales for White Knight Fluid Handling where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth.

"I am honored to join Advanced Process Solutions during this period of significant growth and innovation," said Ken Stone. "APS has built an incredible reputation for exceptional quality and reliability, particularly within the semiconductor industry. I look forward to working with the entire team to expand our reach, enhance our product offerings, and continue delivering the innovative solutions our customers have come to expect."

His appointment follows the recent acquisition of APS by Provest Equity Partners, a move designed to accelerate the company's infrastructure investments and technological advancements.

Advanced Process Solutions (APS), formerly Advanced Plastic Services, is an industry leader in precision manufacturing and process technology solutions, serving the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets. The company delivers process solutions engineered to improve output, optimize workflows, and support production demands. With a focus on compliance and safety, APS partners with leading global companies to deliver engineering excellence and supply chain efficiency from concept to production. For more information, visit aps-plp.com .

