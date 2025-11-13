Advanced Radiology Services Joins Covera Health's National Quality Care Program to Advance Diagnostic Excellence and Radiology Quality Measures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health, a leader in advancing radiology quality and diagnostic accuracy, announced today that Advanced Radiology Services (ARS) has joined its national Quality Care Program, strengthening their shared commitment to advancing diagnostic quality and improving patient care.

ARS, one of the nation's largest private radiology practices, brings deep subspecialty expertise and a long-standing commitment to quality improvement. Under the leadership of Dr. Ryan Duhn, President and Dr. Andy Moriarity Executive Vice President, ARS will collaborate with Covera to enhance diagnostic performance measurement, develop radiology quality metrics that matter, and apply artificial intelligence to better identify high-risk patients who could benefit from early intervention and improved follow-up care. ARS serves 6 health care systems in Michigan interpreting over 2.5 million studies annually, joining over 1,100 sites nationwide already working with Covera to advance radiology quality in healthcare.

"ARS consistently demonstrates what it means to practice radiology at the highest standard," said Ron Vianu, CEO of Covera Health. "Their commitment to advancing diagnostic quality and working collaboratively to define how radiology's value is measured makes them an ideal partner. Together, we're ensuring radiology is recognized not as a commodity, but as a cornerstone of effective, value-based care."

By joining Covera's Quality Care Program, ARS will join Covera's AHRQ-certified Patient Safety Organization and national analytics platform, enabling peer-driven insights, benchmarking, and continuous improvement across subspecialties. The collaboration will also leverage Covera's AI infrastructure to surface clinically meaningful findings that can improve outcomes for patients at risk for complex or progressive diseases, such as osteoporosis and COPD.

"Our mission has always been to deliver excellence in imaging, and that means continuously improving how quality is measured and communicated," said Dr. Ryan Duhn. "Working with Covera allows us to double down on our mission to ensure radiology continues leading in innovation, patient safety, and healthcare value."

Dr. Andy Moriarty added, "Radiology plays a central role in nearly every patient's care journey. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to demonstrate that value more clearly, not just through interpretation accuracy, but through better identification of patients who need timely care and follow-up."

Together, Covera and ARS are advancing the field's ability to measure, improve, and deliver quality in radiology, helping shape a future where imaging excellence is rewarded and radiologists are recognized for their essential role in patient outcomes.

About Advanced Radiology Services

Advanced Radiology Services (ARS) is one of the largest physician-owned radiology practices in the United States, with more than 200 board-certified radiologists providing comprehensive diagnostic and interventional services across Michigan. ARS partners with hospitals, health systems, and outpatient imaging centers to deliver subspecialized expertise and quality-driven care. Learn more at www.advancedrad.com .

About Covera Health

Covera Health builds and operates the nation's leading infrastructure for measuring and improving diagnostic quality in radiology. Powered by AI-driven analytics and partnerships that connect payers, providers, and employers, Covera identifies variability in imaging performance and enables continuous quality improvement across the healthcare system. Through its Centers of Excellence programs and population health initiatives, Covera ensures that patients receive the right diagnosis at the start of their care journey. This approach improves outcomes, reduces variability, and lowers total cost of care.

