Quality Rounds to Explore Applied AI for Earlier Detection in Women's Health

45-minute virtual forum on practical uses of AI for earlier detection in breast cancer, cardiovascular risk, and bone health.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health announced its next Quality Rounds, part of an ongoing virtual series on healthcare quality. The inaugural Quality Rounds attracted over 400 participants across employers, physician groups, and health plans to discuss the use of AI to improve care quality. This session explores how applied AI is advancing women's health in clinical practice, with a focus on earlier detection in three areas where timing changes outcomes: breast cancer, cardiovascular risk, and bone health.

What attendees will learn:

How AI is being leveraged to identify cardiovascular risk from existing screening mammograms and chest CTs

How AI is being leveraged to surface women at higher risk for cancer even after a negative screening mammogram

How AI is being leveraged to detect early signs of bone disease to help prevent a potentially life-threatening event

Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will moderate a discussion with three respected clinical leaders: Dr. Phoebe Freer (breast imaging), Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum (cardiology), and Dr. Maryam Lustberg (oncology). The conversation will focus on how AI is being leveraged to support earlier detection and improve long-term outcomes, enabling smarter benefit decisions for employers and health plans.

"These are tools already being used across medicine today, helping detect disease earlier and improve patient outcomes," said Ron Vianu, CEO of Covera Health. "This forum is about making those advances more widely understood and available to the people who can drive real change."

Mitchell said, "Employers and purchasers are looking for meaningful advances that improve quality, equity, and outcomes. This session highlights where AI is already making a difference and how we can work together to expand its impact."

Quality Rounds is an ongoing series convened by Covera Health to encourage open, practical conversations about quality in healthcare. Sessions bring together employers, health plans, and clinicians who share a common goal: improving care through measurable, evidence-based progress.

Attendance is free.

Event: Quality Rounds: Will AI Transform the Future of Women's Health?

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 12:00 to 1:15 pm ET

Location: Virtual, registration required

Registration:https://bit.ly/covera-qualityrounds

About Covera Health:

Covera Health builds and operates the nation's leading infrastructure for measuring and improving diagnostic quality in radiology. Powered by AI-driven analytics and partnerships that connect payers, providers, and employers, Covera identifies variability in imaging performance and enables continuous quality improvement across the healthcare system. Through its Centers of Excellence programs and population health initiatives, Covera ensures that patients receive the right diagnosis at the start of their care journey. This approach improves outcomes, reduces variability, and lowers total cost of care.

About Quality Rounds:

Quality Rounds is an ongoing virtual forum series hosted by Covera Health. This forum brings together leaders across healthcare for candid conversations about improving care quality, evidence-based decisions, and emerging technologies. Each session is an unscripted discussion with employers, health plans, and clinicians, where we translate data and insights into measurable improvements in diagnostic accuracy, benefit design, and patient outcomes.

