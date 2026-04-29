Advanced Real Estate Goes Hollywood with Purchase of Luxury Towers

The high-profile properties enjoy premium locations in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world. Sky Hollywood is situated a block south of Hollywood Boulevard at El Centro, and Jardine is located a block south of Sunset Boulevard at Ivar. They both offer luxury apartments with top-of-the-line amenities, including rooftop pools, large fitness centers, resident lounges, floor-to-ceiling windows, and luxury appliances. Each property contains penthouses leasing from $12,000 to $20,000 per month. Current and past residents include film and television celebrities, social media influencers, professional athletes, and entertainment executives.

Sky Hollywood and Jardine are two of only five apartment towers in Hollywood and account for over half of the high-rise units.

"With the World Cup and the Olympics coming to Los Angeles, along with movie and television production returning to the region, we feel the future looks bright for Hollywood. Entertainment is constantly changing, but Hollywood has stayed relevant in traditional media, social media, and technology," said Paul Julian, President of Advanced. "Hollywood is one of the most recognized places in the world; no town has had a bigger influence on global popular culture. We're honored to own these significant assets here."

This is the third acquisition for Advanced's newest Opportunity Fund (Advanced Fund 24-3). They purchased The Cove in October, a 138-unit property in West Covina, and Newhope Village, 104 units in Santa Ana, late last year. They plan to acquire more Southern California apartments in 2026.

Advanced's capital comes from its large "friends and family" investor network. With a 45-year track record, the company can raise significant funds to purchase some of the largest assets in Southern California.

"Our business plan is to stay within our market where there are high barriers to entry and where we have a long history of operations," said Rick Julian, CEO of Advanced.

Property Management will be handled in-house by Advanced Management Company (AMC). Cosmetic upgrades to the properties will be administered by Advanced's affiliated construction company, R3 Construction Services.

The property was brokered by Blake Rogers, Senior Managing Director and National MultiHousing Group Leader at JLL; Senior Director Dillon Bergum; and Managing Directors Alexandra Caniglia and Kip Malo of JLL Capital Markets. Kevin Mackenzie, President of JLL's Capital Markets Group for the Americas, along with JLL's Orange County-based Capital Markets team, including Senior Managing Director Greg Brown and Director Charlie Vorsheck, procured two separate, uncrossed loans totaling $141.4 million from Freddie Mac. The loan has an attractive 5.17% rate, fixed for 10 years, with interest-only payments.

About Advanced Real Estate

Advanced was formed in 1981 and currently owns and operates nearly 13,000 apartment units throughout Southern California with a market value of over $4.5 billion. Advanced funds their investments with private equity. All property management and renovations are carefully administered through their in-house management and construction arms, Advanced Management Company and R3 Construction Services. This vertically integrated approach allows Advanced to execute its business plan most efficiently by acquiring value-add properties, renovating them to the highest standards, and effectively managing them for the long term. To learn more about investing in or selling to Advanced, please visit www.advancedrealestate.com.

About JLL

JLL is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries, and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail, and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people, and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services to a broad range of global clients across a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest clients' capital globally in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

SOURCE Advanced Real Estate