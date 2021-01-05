Advanced Technology Services, Inc. CEO Jeff Owens Receives Award from National Safety Council

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Owens, was named to the prestigious 2021 list of "CEOs Who 'Get It'" by the National Safety Council, along with seven other leaders nationwide.

The annual award recognizes executive leaders who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job through four key components: risk reduction, performance measurement, safety management solutions, and leadership and employee engagement.

Jeff Owens, Chief Executive Officer at ATS Owens with fellow ATS employees

Owens began his career with ATS in 1988, rising through the ranks over the next three decades to his current role as CEO. He committed himself to embedding safety in the company's overall philosophy and core values by implementing a Live Safety/Beyond Zero culture, Safety Dashboard, and programs such as the President's Award for Safety Excellence.

That commitment is reflected in ATS's safety performance as measured by the OSHA Recordable Incident Rate (RIR) and OSHA Lost Time Rate (LTR). Two impressive new milestones were reached in 2020 – ATS went 89 days (greater than one million hours) without a recordable incident and 144 days (greater than two million hours) without a lost time incident.

"One thing I can promise is that ATS's commitment to a strong safety culture and our employees' well-being will never waver, and our journey for continuous improvement will never end," said Owens, who is profiled in the January 2021 issue of Safety+Health magazine.

The National Safety Council, America's leading nonprofit safety advocate for over 100 years, is a mission-based organization that works to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury in and beyond the workplace.

To see the complete list of winners, visit: https://www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com/articles/20590-ceos-who-get-it-safety-2021

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies, we deliver improved asset health and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Peoria, IL, with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico, and U.K. Learn more about how we make factories run better at www.advancedtech.com.

