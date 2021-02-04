Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Invests in Nikola Labs, Inc. for Next-Generation Condition Monitoring Technologies

PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), the leader in technology-driven industrial solutions and MRO asset management announced today an investment and partnership with Nikola Labs, Inc., a leading provider of rapidly- deployable, end-to-end remote monitoring products. This partnership combines over three decades of reliability excellence with the latest in remote monitoring technology to help digitally transform the maintenance strategy of manufacturers.

ATS Reliability 360 Technology Center

Harnessing data from production assets via sensors and related technologies to achieve improved data-driven performance is what many manufacturers strive to accomplish, but lack the time, internal resources and expertise to implement and scale across their multiple plants.

"I am delighted that ATS and Nikola are partnering to offer robust IIoT solutions unmatched in the market today," said Bill Lutz, President and COO of ATS. "Our collective expertise will provide the manufacturing sector an all-in-one solution of sensors, remote monitoring, analytics and actionable insights to power smart factories of the future."

Sensor technology is at the core of Reliability 360 , a remote monitoring and data analytics technology center located in Greenville, SC. This ATS command center combines the latest in data-driven analytics, reliability engineering, and maintenance best practices to provide technology-based improvements directly to the production floor.

Manufacturing operations also benefit through reduced dependency on localized labor, eliminates the need for expensive OEM field services, and leverages the knowledge and expertise of ATS to increase efficiency, speed and breadth of troubleshooting while lowering costs.

"There is a fundamental transformation happening in maintenance and reliability organizations that will unlock significant value for global manufacturers," said Brian Graham, CEO of Nikola Labs. "We are excited about the investment and building a long-term partnership with ATS, an experienced leader in delivering innovative reliability solutions for manufacturers. Working together, we will be able to rapidly expand our offering and accelerate the value we deliver to all customers."

The scalable solution delivers professional onsite installation connecting to a secure cloud-based platform that can be seamlessly integrated with various Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS). The interconnected platform provides prescriptive asset alerts at a rate of 240 times that of traditional monthly route-based sensors. Experienced ATS and Nikola Labs reliability engineers and data analysts monitor machine assets in real-time providing the reliability focus needed for sustainable improved uptime. Intuitive and interactive dashboards detail alerts and allow for proactive maintenance before a machine fails.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is a global solutions provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, standardized processes and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver asset health and productivity to many of the world's leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Peoria, IL with regional offices throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. To learn more how we make factories run better visit www.advancedtech.com .

About Nikola Labs, Inc.:

Nikola Labs, Inc. is a leader in sensor-based reliability solutions for manufacturers. Our rapidly deployable, full-service, remote monitoring solution, Vero, monitors the health of critical manufacturing equipment through a network of wireless vibration and temperature sensors while machine learning and certified vibration experts analyze the data and create prescriptive and predictive maintenance alerts so machines can be repaired before failure. A spinout of the Ohio State University, Nikola Labs was founded in 2014 as part of the Ikove Startup Nursery. Visit https://www.nikola.tech/ .

