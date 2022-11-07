Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as 2022 Top Industrial Training Company

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been named a 2022 Top Industrial Training Company by Manufacturing Outlook. As a leader in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO services, ATS is committed to helping close the skills gap in the manufacturing sector.

"The skills gap is a continuous challenge facing manufacturing with no end in sight. An effectively trained workforce can fill this gap and help companies attain higher productivity, lower downtime and increased safety–an ideal recipe to meet the growing demand curve," said Chris Bakos, Director of Recruiting & Training at Advanced Technology Services.

Through hands-on training and online courses, the SkillPoint™ Technical Training Program provides ATS employees and manufacturers interested in upskilling their maintenance teams direct access to related courses, including CNCs, PLCs, hydraulics, robotics and more.

"Our SkillPoint™ training program helps technicians grow their technical and soft skills, empowering them to deliver best-in-class maintenance to our customers," said Bakos.

The cover story highlighting ATS as a 2022 Top Industrial Training Company can be found online here.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver improved asset performance and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

