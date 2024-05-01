Newsweek Names Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024

PEORIA, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024. The inaugural ranking lists the top 750 U.S. employers making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers.

Newsweek selected the list by partnering with a market data research firm to assess publicly available data, input from HR professionals, and more than 1.5 million company reviews from more than 250,000 confidential online surveys of U.S. workers.

"This recognition and five-star ranking reflect our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "We firmly believe that employee well-being is just as important as following essential safety procedures in the workplace, benefiting our team and enabling us to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers."

The need for mental well-being strategies is strong. According to Newsweek, a survey of 2,515 employed adults released last year by the American Psychological Association found that 92 percent of respondents said it is either very or somewhat important for a company to value their emotional and psychological well-being.

To bolster a culture of well-being throughout the organization, the industrial services provider organizes an annual internal "Beyond Zero Challenge"—an engaging safety initiative where employees earn points by prioritizing activities that promote five interrelated core elements: Financial Well-being, Physical Well-being, Emotional Well-being, Social Well-being and Live Safety 24/7. The 2024 challenge commenced on April 1st, empowering ATS employees to actively engage in initiatives that help them reach their full potential, effectively manage life's stresses, work productively, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

"We understand that independent factors like financial stability, physical health and social connectedness can directly impact a person's mental well-being," said David Miller, Sr. Director of EHS at ATS. "Through our Beyond Zero program, we empower employees to prioritize their overall well-being by addressing these interrelated elements."

