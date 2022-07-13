Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized in Selling Power's 2022 list of "50 Best Companies to Sell For"

PEORIA, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been named one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For (2022) by Selling Power. The list includes companies leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

"ATS takes great pride in the training and development of our sales team that builds long-term careers and successful partnerships with our customers," said Matt Conway, Chief Sales Officer, ATS. "With dedicated enablement strategies and our culture focused on delivering results, we equip our team to provide world-class service that helps our customers solve their maintenance challenges."

To identify this year's list of companies, Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Onboarding & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

The full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be found online here.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver improved asset performance and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

Media Contact

Tina Stallone

Manager, Marketing Communications

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

847-781-6747

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.