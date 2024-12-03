Advanced Turf Solutions Modernizes Sales and Customer Experience With New Ecommerce Platforms

Studio Science will also implement Salesforce's Agentforce to enhance the company's sales processes.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional green industry distributor Advanced Turf Solutions (ATS) is expanding its footprint and scaling its operations with the launch of new B2B and D2C commerce solutions developed with long-time customer experience (CX) partner Studio Science. Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, these sites will enable ATS to expand its reach and sell nationwide through multiple online channels for the first time.

"At ATS, we're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our customers, and these new tools allow us to serve them in a faster, more flexible way," said Tracie Pruden, CIO at Advanced Turf Solutions. "With these solutions, we're not just expanding our reach; we're also making it easier for our customers to access the products and information they need, when and where they need it."

In addition to the two commerce sites, Studio Science and ATS implemented a self-service portal – called ATS Connect – on Salesforce Experience Cloud, allowing customers to access their order history, view frequently asked questions, and update profiles. On the back end, ATS revamped its order management system, centralized customer data, and integrated various platforms to ensure a seamless experience. With these updates, employees now have greater flexibility and visibility across every step of the inventory and fulfillment process.

"Today's B2B buyers expect B2C-level experiences, with easy, digital-first engagements from the brands they choose," said Chris Crombie, Chief Growth Officer at Studio Science. "Advanced Turf Solutions understands this and is meeting their customers where they are with the solutions they need. And we're proud to play a role in helping bring ATS and its customers closer together, while opening up this massive path of opportunity."

As a next step, Advanced Turf Solutions and Studio Science will implement Salesforce's Agentforce, an AI-driven tool that will provide ATS inside sales teams with streamlined access to essential product data. This enhancement will support faster response times and enable personalized customer interactions.

About Advanced Turf Solutions

Advanced Turf Solutions is a green industry distributor that provides fertilizer, pesticides, grass seed, ice melt, and more to professionals in the golf, lawn care, and sports field markets. With 26 locations throughout the Midwest and beyond, we serve customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About Studio Science

Studio Science is a CX consultancy creating better commerce, customer, and brand experiences through the union of human-centered design and leading technology to make people's lives better. Our creative, strategy, and technical teams work as an extension of our clients, enabling them to activate their true purpose. Learn more at www.studioscience.com.

