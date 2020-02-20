Advanced Wound Care Industry Insights & Forecast, 2016-2026: Active Wound Care, Exudate Management, Infection Management, Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Wound Therapy Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Wound Care market is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as increasing adoption of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds and high growth in the geriatric population are fuelling the market growth. However, prohibitive cost of products that often undermines treatment affordability is restraining the market growth.



Based on End-user, Hospitals & Clinics segment has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as increasing hospital admissions because of chronic wounds, rising occurrence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and extended hospital stays of patients with diabetes.



The key vendors mentioned are 3M, Acelity L.P., B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Convatec Group, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Mimedx Group, Molnlycke Health Care (A Part of Investor AB), MPM Medical (RBC Life Sciences), Paul Hartmann and Smith & Nephew.



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment



5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Acute Wound

5.3 Chronic Wound

5.4 Pressure Ulcers

5.5 Skin Burns

5.6 Surgical Wounds

5.7 Traumatic Wounds

5.8 Ulcers



6 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Wound Care

6.3 Exudate Management

6.4 Infection Management

6.5 Moist Wound Dressings

6.6 Therapy Devices

6.7 Wound Therapy Devices



7 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Community Health Service Centers

7.3 Home Care Settings

7.4 Hospitals & Clinics



8 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



