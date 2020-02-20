Advanced Wound Care Industry Insights & Forecast, 2016-2026: Active Wound Care, Exudate Management, Infection Management, Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Wound Therapy Devices
Feb 20, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Advanced Wound Care market is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as increasing adoption of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds and high growth in the geriatric population are fuelling the market growth. However, prohibitive cost of products that often undermines treatment affordability is restraining the market growth.
Based on End-user, Hospitals & Clinics segment has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as increasing hospital admissions because of chronic wounds, rising occurrence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and extended hospital stays of patients with diabetes.
The key vendors mentioned are 3M, Acelity L.P., B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Convatec Group, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Mimedx Group, Molnlycke Health Care (A Part of Investor AB), MPM Medical (RBC Life Sciences), Paul Hartmann and Smith & Nephew.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Acute Wound
5.3 Chronic Wound
5.4 Pressure Ulcers
5.5 Skin Burns
5.6 Surgical Wounds
5.7 Traumatic Wounds
5.8 Ulcers
6 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Wound Care
6.3 Exudate Management
6.4 Infection Management
6.5 Moist Wound Dressings
6.6 Therapy Devices
6.7 Wound Therapy Devices
7 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Community Health Service Centers
7.3 Home Care Settings
7.4 Hospitals & Clinics
8 Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 South America
8.5 Middle East & Africa
9 Strategic Benchmarking
10 Vendors Landscape
10.1 3M
10.2 Acelity L.P.
10.3 B. Braun
10.4 Cardinal Health
10.5 Coloplast
10.6 Convatec Group
10.7 Integra Lifesciences
10.8 Medtronic
10.9 Mimedx Group
10.10 Molnlycke Health Care (a Part of Investor AB)
10.11 MPM Medical (RBC Life Sciences)
10.12 Paul Hartmann
10.13 Smith & Nephew
