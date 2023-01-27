Advanced Wound Care Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027 at a 9.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced wound care market is valued at an estimated USD 11.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of diseases and ailments that impair the ability to heal wounds as well as rising spending on chronic wounds are some of the factors driving market expansion. On the other side, the usage of advanced wound care products and devices are quite expensive and also carry a number of hazards, which act as the main obstacles to the growth of this market.

The grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market, by product, during the forecast period

The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents based on product. In 2021, grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market. The rising geriatric population, increased demand, and rising prevalence of target illness such as leg ulcers are all factors influencing the growth of this market segment.

Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on wound type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2021, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors contributing to the growth of this market segment is due to rise in chronic diseases and the amount of surgical operations being performed.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region advanced wound care market

The global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow as a result of factors like the rising demand for precise technologies, growing incidences of diabetes, increasing healthcare spending, the expansion of private hospitals in rural areas in various APAC countries, increasing medical tourism for treatments, and the existence of high-growth markets are expected to boost the market growth. The low labor costs and the hospitable regulatory climate in this region are also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

High Incidence of Obesity

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Number of Traumatic Wounds

Increasing Spending on Chronic Wounds

Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries

Technological Advancements

Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products

Risks Associated with Use of Advanced Wound Care Products

Opportunities

Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Trends

Acquisitions by Leading Companies

Focus on Expanding Capabilities of Current Technologies and Launching Novel Products

Smart Advanced Wound Care

Crab Shell Bandages

Color Changing Dressings

Integration of Nanotechnology in Advanced Wound Care Products

Novel Wound Assessment/Measurement Devices

3M Company (US)

Company (US) Advancis Medical (UK)

B. Braun SE ( Germany )

( ) Bioventus LLC (US)

Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

Carilex Medical ( Germany )

) Coloplast A/S ( Denmark )

) ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

DermaRite Industries, LLC (US)

HAROMED B.V. ( Belgium ).

). Hollister Incorporated (US)

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Kerecis ( Iceland )

) Lohmann & Rauscher GMBH & CO. KG ( Germany )

) MIMEDX GROUP, INC.(US)

Medline Industries, LP (US)

Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Molnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)

PAUL HARTMANN AG ( Germany )

( ) Pensar Medical, LLC (US)

Shield Line (US)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Winner Medical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) ZENIMEDICAL (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

