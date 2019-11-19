Advancement Project National Office and Human Rights Organization Release Report Detailing Inhumane Conditions of ICE Detention Facilities, Call For End of Immigrant Detention

Immigrant detention is a brutal, dehumanizing system of mass incarceration where as many as 52,000 people are detained daily in the U.S. for daring to seek a better life. Contact with the criminal legal system disproportionately impacts Black and Brown people. This system brings private prison companies great profit at the cost of great pain inflicted on immigrant communities.

The launch will feature people directly impacted by the incarceration crisis and formally detained at ICE facilities. These individuals will join with advocates in calling on the closure of immigrant detention facilities in the U.S. in addition to calling on lawmakers to work to curtail the nation's booming mass incarceration system. The event will also feature the debut of InsideEloy.org—an immersive website that includes a collection of videos, narratives, and digital toolkits featuring the voices of people currently detained inside Eloy.

WHAT: Launch of report, "The Carceral State of Arizona: The Human Cost of Being Confined."

WHEN: Thursday, November 21, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Loft, 600 F Street, NW, Washington, DC. 3rd Floor.

Losmin Jimenez, Project Director & Senior Attorney, Immigrant Justice, Advancement Project National Office

Alejandra Pablos , a nationally-recognized immigrant and reproductive rights community organizer who was recently detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement for 43 days

, a nationally-recognized immigrant and reproductive rights community organizer who was recently detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement for 43 days Natally Cruz , member of Puente Human Rights Movement

