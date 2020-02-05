Advance/Newhouse Notifies Charter of Intent to Establish Credit Facility Collateralized by Stake in Charter Communications Holdings, LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Advance/Newhouse Partnership ("A/N") has notified Charter that A/N intends to establish a credit facility collateralized by a portion of A/N's Common Units in Charter Communications Holdings, LLC. A/N has also indicated to Charter that A/N remains committed to being a long-term shareholder of Charter and currently has no intent to sell any units/shares other than through its continued pro-rata participation in Charter's buyback program.

