CHARTER AWARDS $1.3 MILLION IN 2024 SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS, SURPASSING $10 MILLION MILESTONE

Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 ET
Funding to Help 66 Nonprofits Connect Communities with Digital Tools, Resources and Skills Training
Since Launch, Program Has Sponsored 40,000+ Digital Education Classes and Benefited 163,000+ Community Members
STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today awarded $1.3 million in grants to 66 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Spectrum Digital Education program. Since launching in 2017, the program has committed more than $10 million to nonprofits focused on improving digital literacy, workforce development and educational access in unserved and undeserved communities across Charter's 41-state service area.
"Connectivity is the foundation for meaningful learning, professional growth and human connection, and helps to build strong, thriving communities," said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact for Charter Communications. "Spectrum Digital Education supports programs that empower community members to enhance their lives with connectivity, from providing digital literacy training to seniors to connecting students with important resources and tools for their education."
Spectrum Digital Education: Fresh Funding Fuels New and Established Programs
This year, 27 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including The Ladder Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas to offer workforce development and computer skills programs to low-income women and survivors of domestic violence; the Community Development YMCA in Long Beach, California in support of its TECH MASTERS program, focused on bringing digital skills to the Cambodian community with courses offered in Spanish and Khmer; and United Fund for Western Orleans County Inc. in Albion, New York to provide free tech tutoring, including scam prevention and internet safety programs, for seniors.
Additional 2024 Spectrum Digital Education recipients include Mapunawai Inc, which has been awarded two grants through the program totaling $45,000. It will use this latest funding in support of its Digital Ready Hawaii (DRH) program, which offers rural residents with little to no computer skills language-specific training and free devices. Code Girls United in Kalispell, Montana, awarded for the second time with total funding of $30,000, will continue its after school program that provides free computer science and coding education to girls in rural and tribal communities. Central Community House of Columbus in Ohio, a five-time recipient with funding totaling $105,000, will use its grant to support the Technology Assistance Project (TAP), a program dedicated to preventing social isolation in seniors by teaching them how to safely navigate the internet, send emails and connect virtually with friends and family.
Celebrating the 66 Spectrum Digital Education Champions
Through direct support of nonprofit partners across Charter's service area, Spectrum Digital Education has helped distribute over 18,500 laptops and sponsor more than 40,000 digital education classes, benefiting over 163,000 community members since 2017. This year, the program will recognize 66 organizations that help build stronger communities by connecting residents with skills training and access to technology. This year's grant recipients are:
CALIFORNIA
- After-School All-Stars
- Community Development YMCA
- Cyber-Seniors
- Eastmont Community Center
- Hope through Housing Foundation
- Loaves, Fishes & Computers (LFC)
- Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation
- Pasadena Senior Center
- Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa
- San Diego Futures Foundation
FLORIDA
- Heart of Florida United Way, Inc.
- Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.
GEORGIA
- Athens Community Council on Aging
HAWAII
- Ho'okama I Ka Malama
- Mapunawai Inc
- Project Hawai'i, Inc.
KENTUCKY
- Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
- Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
MINNESOTA
- Senior Community Services
MISSOURI
- Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas
- WeCode KC
- Wesley House Association
- YWCA Metro St. Louis
MONTANA
- Code Girls United
- Family Promise of Gallatin Valley
NEW YORK
- All Star Code
- El Puente
- FCBC Community Development Corporation
- Fund for Public Housing, Inc.
- Greenwich House, Inc.
- Hispanic Federation Inc.
- One Hundred Black Men of the Capitol District
- The STEM Alliance
- United Way of Orleans County
- VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement
NORTH CAROLINA
- The Center for Digital Equity
- Center for Community Transitions
- E2D - Eliminate the Digital Divide
- Guilford County Cooperative Extension
- Kramden Institute
- Urban League of Central Carolinas
- Winston-Salem Urban League
OHIO
- 1000 Ties
- Akron Urban League
- ASC3
- Benjamin Rose
- Central Community House
- KLICWOW
- Seeds of Literacy
- UpSpring
- United Way of Greater Cincinnati
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland
PENNSYLVANIA
- Shenango Valley Urban League
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Senior Citizens Association in Florence County
TEXAS
- CARDBoard Project
- Compudopt
- Girls Inc of San Antonio
- The Ladder Alliance
VIRGINIA
- LGBT Tech
WASHINGTON
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin
- Goodwill Industries of the Columbia
WASHINGTON, D.C.
- LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.
WISCONSIN
- Digital Bridge
- Greater Milwaukee Urban League
- Urban League of Greater Madison
- Serving Older Adults
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
For updated images and video, please visit Charter's media library
SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article