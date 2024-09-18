CHARTER AWARDS $1.3 MILLION IN 2024 SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS, SURPASSING $10 MILLION MILESTONE

Funding to Help 66 Nonprofits Connect Communities with Digital Tools, Resources and Skills Training

Since Launch, Program Has Sponsored 40,000+ Digital Education Classes and Benefited 163,000+ Community Members

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today awarded $1.3 million in grants to 66 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Spectrum Digital Education program. Since launching in 2017, the program has committed more than $10 million to nonprofits focused on improving digital literacy, workforce development and educational access in unserved and undeserved communities across Charter's 41-state service area.

"Connectivity is the foundation for meaningful learning, professional growth and human connection, and helps to build strong, thriving communities," said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact for Charter Communications. "Spectrum Digital Education supports programs that empower community members to enhance their lives with connectivity, from providing digital literacy training to seniors to connecting students with important resources and tools for their education."

Spectrum Digital Education: Fresh Funding Fuels New and Established Programs

This year, 27 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including The Ladder Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas to offer workforce development and computer skills programs to low-income women and survivors of domestic violence; the Community Development YMCA in Long Beach, California in support of its TECH MASTERS program, focused on bringing digital skills to the Cambodian community with courses offered in Spanish and Khmer; and United Fund for Western Orleans County Inc. in Albion, New York to provide free tech tutoring, including scam prevention and internet safety programs, for seniors.

Additional 2024 Spectrum Digital Education recipients include Mapunawai Inc, which has been awarded two grants through the program totaling $45,000. It will use this latest funding in support of its Digital Ready Hawaii (DRH) program, which offers rural residents with little to no computer skills language-specific training and free devices. Code Girls United in Kalispell, Montana, awarded for the second time with total funding of $30,000, will continue its after school program that provides free computer science and coding education to girls in rural and tribal communities. Central Community House of Columbus in Ohio, a five-time recipient with funding totaling $105,000, will use its grant to support the Technology Assistance Project (TAP), a program dedicated to preventing social isolation in seniors by teaching them how to safely navigate the internet, send emails and connect virtually with friends and family.

Celebrating the 66 Spectrum Digital Education Champions

Through direct support of nonprofit partners across Charter's service area, Spectrum Digital Education has helped distribute over 18,500 laptops and sponsor more than 40,000 digital education classes, benefiting over 163,000 community members since 2017. This year, the program will recognize 66 organizations that help build stronger communities by connecting residents with skills training and access to technology. This year's grant recipients are:

CALIFORNIA

After-School All-Stars

Community Development YMCA

Cyber-Seniors

Eastmont Community Center

Hope through Housing Foundation

Loaves, Fishes & Computers (LFC)

Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation

Pasadena Senior Center

Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa

San Diego Futures Foundation

FLORIDA

Heart of Florida United Way, Inc.

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay , Inc.

GEORGIA

Athens Community Council on Aging

HAWAII

Ho'okama I Ka Malama

Mapunawai Inc

Project Hawai'i, Inc.

KENTUCKY

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Urban League of Lexington - Fayette County

MINNESOTA

Senior Community Services

MISSOURI

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas

and WeCode KC

Wesley House Association

YWCA Metro St. Louis

MONTANA

Code Girls United

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley

NEW YORK

All Star Code

El Puente

FCBC Community Development Corporation

Fund for Public Housing, Inc.

Greenwich House, Inc.

Hispanic Federation Inc.

One Hundred Black Men of the Capitol District

The STEM Alliance

United Way of Orleans County

VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement

NORTH CAROLINA

The Center for Digital Equity

Center for Community Transitions

E2D - Eliminate the Digital Divide

Guilford County Cooperative Extension

Kramden Institute

Urban League of Central Carolinas

of Central Carolinas Winston-Salem Urban League

OHIO

1000 Ties

Akron Urban League

ASC3

Benjamin Rose

Central Community House

KLICWOW

Seeds of Literacy

UpSpring

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Urban League of Greater Cleveland

PENNSYLVANIA

Shenango Valley Urban League

SOUTH CAROLINA

Senior Citizens Association in Florence County

TEXAS

CARDBoard Project

Compudopt

Girls Inc of San Antonio

The Ladder Alliance

VIRGINIA

LGBT Tech

WASHINGTON

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin

Basin Goodwill Industries of the Columbia

WASHINGTON, D.C.

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.

WISCONSIN

Digital Bridge

Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Urban League of Greater Madison

of Serving Older Adults

