Advances in Liquid Biopsy That Are Poised to Improve Cancer Care Highlighted in Special Issue of ADLM's Clinical Chemistry Journal

News provided by

Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

04 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

WASHINGTON , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine's (formerly AACC's) Clinical Chemistry journal released a special issue today titled "Cancer: Biology and Diagnostics," which presents a wide range of discoveries with the potential to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. In particular, this issue spotlights exciting developments in liquid biopsy that could help to achieve better patient outcomes and reduce mortality rates.

View the special issue here: https://academic.oup.com/clinchem/issue/70/1

Also known as a fluid phase biopsy, liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional tissue biopsies that assesses liquid biological specimens, most commonly blood. In addition to being much easier on patients than tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies can more accurately assess the composition of heterogeneous tumors, thereby enabling more personalized treatment.

One of the most common blood biomarkers analyzed by liquid biopsies is circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and this special issue has a major emphasis on advancements in this area. One study in the issue found that the expression of the protein PD-L1 on CTCs is a useful predictive marker for non-small cell lung cancer, while another study demonstrated that lapatinib increases overall survival in metastatic breast cancer patients with HER2-positive CTCs.

While early liquid biopsies relied exclusively on CTCs, the approach now encompasses a variety of tumor material, including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The special issue highlights how detection of ctDNA in both asymptomatic individuals and patients with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis contributes to the early diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma. Similar to ctDNA, circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), which also includes non-tumor DNA, is becoming a valuable biomarker for cancer diagnostics. Research published in the special issue demonstrates that cell-free HPV DNA can be used to monitor for cervical cancer and that cfDNA from cerebrospinal fluid is an important tool for brain tumor diagnostics.

The special issue also looks towards the future of cancer diagnostics. Two important technologies that can complement liquid biopsy assessment are imaging and artificial intelligence (AI), and in a Q&A article, clinical and scientific experts discuss the implications and future potential of liquid biopsies, imaging, and AI in oncology. An integrated approach could enable early detection of cancers with liquid-phase testing, the production of detailed visual and anatomical information critical for disease assessment, and AI-determined risk management and health outcome predictions.

"The current special issue focuses on cancer and the translation of biological discoveries into clinically useful diagnostics and therapeutic aids," wrote issue editors and cancer diagnostics experts Drs. Klaus Pantel, Catherine Alix Panabières, Kathleen Burns, Samir Hanash, Kathleen Kerr, and David Wang in the preamble to the special issue. "There is a wide world of relevant technologies with potential applications to cancer covered in this special edition. We highlight some exciting developments that will likely impact clinical practice."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Clinical Chemistry (clinchem.org) is the leading international journal of laboratory medicine, featuring nearly 400 peer-reviewed studies every year that help patients get accurate diagnoses and essential care. This vital research is advancing areas of healthcare ranging from genetic testing and drug monitoring to pediatrics and appropriate test utilization.

Christine DeLong
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]

Molly Polen
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Also from this source

Molecular Diagnostics Research That Could Transform Healthcare Featured in the January Issue of ADLM's The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine

Molecular Diagnostics Research That Could Transform Healthcare Featured in the January Issue of ADLM's The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine

Molecular diagnostics is a powerful branch of laboratory medicine that examines the fundamental genetic and biochemical components of life to provide ...
Lessons Learned From ADLM's COVID Immunity Study Could Improve Research on Future Pandemics

Lessons Learned From ADLM's COVID Immunity Study Could Improve Research on Future Pandemics

A special report published today in the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine's (ADLM's, formerly AACC's) The Journal of Applied...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.