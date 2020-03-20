Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Announces up to $5 Million in Funding Available to Support Wisconsin's COVID-19 Response

MILWAUKEE, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) has announced the availability of up to $5 million in grant funding to support Wisconsin's response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment is committed to supporting action that can protect the health of people across Wisconsin," said Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and senior associate dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin. "This emergency funding is being made available to support immediate actions statewide that focus on prevention, risk reduction, and strategies that can minimize transmission."

AHW, a statewide health philanthropy established by the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) to serve as a resource to health research, the health care and public health workforce, and community health initiatives, has made this rapid-response grant available to Wisconsin-based, IRS tax-exempt 501(c)3 or government organizations, as well as Medical College of Wisconsin faculty supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

"At this unprecedented time of challenge, we need to take bold and decisive action," said Dr. John Raymond, Sr., President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin. "As health care providers and public health experts across Wisconsin strive to bring testing to the front lines and to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, this funding is badly needed for the health and well-being of our citizens and the communities that need us the most."

Interested organizations can find the full application, including eligibility and funding requirements, at ahwendowment.org/COVID-19-RFA. Applications are due March 30, 2020.

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin