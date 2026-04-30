Advancing Cancer Care: Moffitt Cancer Center Selects Dicom Systems for Digital Pathology Infrastructure

DANVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems, a leader in enterprise imaging workflow orchestration and interoperability, announced today that it will partner with Moffitt Cancer Center to support and scale its digital pathology infrastructure using the Unifier® Platform.

Moffitt Cancer Center Digital Pathology at Moffitt Cancer Center

Accurate diagnosis is one of the most critical steps in cancer care. Moffitt focuses on delivering timely, precise diagnoses alongside compassionate, patient-centered care. Strengthening its digital pathology infrastructure and improving how pathology data is managed and shared support a more efficient, coordinated experience for both patients and care teams across the organization.

The Unifier Platform ensures pathology images and data are available when needed, correctly matched to each patient, and standardized across systems, creating a reliable and scalable foundation for diagnostic workflows.

With Unifier, Moffitt will:

Accelerate access to critical pathology information

Enable faster case review across multidisciplinary teams

Support second opinions and collaboration across locations

Ensure consistent data management across systems

Help reduce manual processes so clinicians can focus on patient care

"Our goal is to provide each patient with the best possible outcome and experience," said Diana Sharkey, Director, Clinical Support Applications at Moffitt. "By strengthening how we manage and share pathology data, we are helping our teams work more effectively together and supporting better care for every patient we serve."

"Digital pathology should not operate in isolation," said Florent Saint-Clair, Chief Operating Officer at Dicom Systems. "We integrate pathology into the broader enterprise imaging ecosystem, so data moves efficiently across systems. Organizations including Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève, Stanford Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, and the University of Michigan are using Unifier to standardize workflows and unify diagnostic data across specialties. This reduces fragmentation, supports more informed clinical decision-making, and advances precision medicine."

Digital pathology requires infrastructure capable of handling large image sizes and sustained throughput without introducing delays. The Unifier Platform has demonstrated the ability to route approximately 85,735 slides per day, equivalent to the output of 29 high-capacity 3DHistech Pannoramic® 1000 scanners operating continuously.* This performance ensures that as Moffitt expands its digital pathology program, the infrastructure can keep pace with growing demand while maintaining consistent access to critical data.

Moffitt is recognized for outcomes that exceed national averages, reflecting its focus on clinical excellence, research, and patient support. This collaboration strengthens the systems behind care delivery and helps ensure clinicians have timely access to the information they need to make informed decisions.

By continuing to invest in digital pathology infrastructure, Moffitt is building an environment where clinical teams can operate more efficiently and with greater confidence, supporting patients from diagnosis through treatment and recovery.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

M offitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 58 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers , a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-855-907-1928), visit MOFFITT.org , and follow the momentum on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems powers high-performance radiology and digital pathology workflows to reduce latency, accelerate image transmission, and support vendor-neutral routing and storage across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Its flagship Unifier Platform is customizable and proven at scale, processing 124 billion medical images (548 million studies) annually across more than 650 sites worldwide and trusted by healthcare systems, radiology groups, government agencies, and academic medical centers globally.

Media Contact:

Liz Olson

415-684-8790

SOURCE Dicom Systems