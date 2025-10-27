Advancing Cell Therapy Development with Integrated Analytical and Process Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore approaches to developing and implementing proliferation, AAV/mRNA potency, cell killing and flow cytometry assays in cell therapy development. Attendees will learn how analytical and process development (PD/AD) workflows can rapidly generate "fit-for-purpose " testing to support small-scale PD work on accelerated timelines. The featured speakers will discuss how emerging technologies are being applied in cell therapy PD/AD.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical and process development (PD/AD) strategies directly impact how quickly and reliably cell therapies reach patients. Join this webinar to explore integrated PD/AD expertise that delivers robust, regulatory-ready assays and accelerates cell therapy development.

The featured speakers will share case studies on rapid potency assay creation for AAV and mRNA products, along with additional optimized and transferable solutions.

Attendees will join a live poll on PD/AD challenges, with results discussed in real time.

The session will showcase standalone analytical services, including potency assay development, flow cytometry modules and cell therapy assay platforms.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrated PD/AD strategies can accelerate cell therapy development through regulatory-ready assays.

Join experts from Kincell Bio, Patrick Kellish, PhD, Senior Scientist, Analytical Development; and Douglas Mogensen, VP, Commercial Development, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Cell Therapy Development with Integrated Analytical and Process Strategies.

