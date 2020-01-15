Advancing into the New Decade, Stoli Group Announces Jonathan Hollister's Appointment to Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group has announced the appointment of industry executive Jonathan Hollister to Chief Commercial Officer— a move on the heels of several strategic hires set to drive the company's portfolio of high-quality premium spirits and wine into the new decade. Effective beginning this year, Hollister will lead all U.S. and Canada commercial operations.

Hollister's addition to the team follows more than a decade at Jackson Family Wines and Regal Wine Company, where he most recently held the role of National Sales Manager for Atlas and Estate Wineries. Prior to that, Hollister gained valuable experience on the supply side in several major U.S. markets and across multiple brands.

"The addition of Jonathan to the team continues to strengthen Stoli's position as a significant player in high-quality, premium spirits, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on board. Jonathan's vast commercial expertise, along with strong leadership skills, will greatly enhance our route-to-market strategies as we continue to grow our vodka portfolio and push forward our roster of super premium brands," says Stoli Group Global CEO Rudy Costello.

Hollister's appointment follows Stoli Group's announcement last April of a new distributor alignment. Hollister added, "I'm looking forward to working with our extremely talented sales force and best-in-class distributor partners to accelerate growth on Stoli and bring our emerging super premium brands to the forefront. I'm equally excited to join a company that is willing to take risks, consistently displays an entrepreneurial spirit and focused on bringing innovative products to market."

Prior to Hollister, Stoli Group welcomed industry veteran Dan Buttling as the new Global Chief Marketing Officer to lead all aspects of marketing and Matthias Knoll as Senior Vice President of International Distribution to lead commercial operations in all markets outside of the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to its namesake Stoli® Vodka, the Stoli Group portfolio includes a range of award-winning premium flavored vodkas, ultra-luxury elit® Vodka, Villa One™ Tequila, Kentucky Owl® Bourbon and Rye, Cenote™ Tequila, Bayou® Rum, Gator Bite™ flavored rum liqueur, Se Busca Mezcal, Loch Lomond , Glen Scotia and Little Mill Scotch Whiskies, Achaval Ferrer™ wines of Argentina and Arinzano™ wines of Spain.

About Stoli ® Group USA

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is an affiliate of SPI Group based out of Luxembourg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.



