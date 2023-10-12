ADVANCING NOVEL CANCER THERAPIES: MOSAIC KEYNOTE PRESENTATION HEADLINES BIO-IT WORLD EUROPE, 29-30 NOVEMBER IN LONDON

OWKIN and International Partners Discuss First Learnings of Revolutionary Spatial Omics Initiative with Biopharma and IT Leaders

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Plenary Keynote address on the first learnings of the $50 million MOSAIC initiative, whose goal is to revolutionize cancer research through spatial omics technologies, will kick off Bio-IT World Conference & Expo Europe, taking place 29-30 November in London.

This annual gathering fosters collaboration among the United Kingdom's and Europe's medical research, biopharma and technology leaders, who are forging new frontiers in precision medicine together.

In June, OWKIN and world-leading cancer research institutions and technology companies from France, Germany, Switzerland and the United States unveiled MOSAIC, which uses spatial omics to uncover unprecedented information on tumor structures at near single-cell resolution, and map the location and molecular activity of tumor and immune cells. The project is also a milestone for its scale—examining 7,000 tumor samples—100 times larger than other datasets. Spatial omics, combined with AI/ML, will help the partners advance novel therapies for seven difficult-to-treat cancers.

"MOSAIC represents the innovations in precision medicine that are only possible when scientific and technology experts collaborate," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director. "These partners will inspire and catalyze new discussions within the bio-IT community."

Presenters include:

Dr. Barbara Domayne-Hayman, Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Francis Crick Institute

Markus Eckstein , M.D., Senior Consultant in Surgical Pathology, Institute of Pathology of FAU Medical School and University Hospital Erlangen/UKER

, M.D., Senior Consultant in Surgical Pathology, Institute of Pathology of FAU Medical School and University Hospital Erlangen/UKER Raphael Gottardo , Ph.D., Professor and Director, Biomedical Data Science Center, Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne

, Ph.D., Professor and Director, Biomedical Data Science Center, Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne Joseph Lehár, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Business Strategy, OWKIN

Another Bio-IT World Europe Plenary Keynote will focus on an AI-driven partnership between Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London. For more on the 60+ conference sessions and discounts (until 20 October), see bio-itworldeurope.com.

