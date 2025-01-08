From Generative AI and ML to Quantum Computing, Bio-IT World 2025 Showcases Technologies Poised to Accelerate Lifesaving Therapies

Premier International Conference & Expo To Bring Together 3,000 Life Sciences and IT Leaders Focused on Advancing Precision Medicine

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, the premier annual gathering of 3,000 innovators at the intersection of IT and life sciences, returns to Boston April 2-4, ready to meet participants' demand for the latest information on cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, machine learning (ML), and quantum computing that promise to shape precision medicine and redefine patient outcomes.

Now in its 24th year, Bio-IT World builds on its reputation for delivering leading-edge content, actionable insights, and unmatched networking opportunities. The conference will offer an even sharper focus on the latest IT advancements, more real-world use cases, a spotlight on pilot programs and new product results, and expanded opportunities to network with peers, potential collaborators, and investors. AI, Generative AI and Machine Learning (ML), in particular, will take center stage, with multiple pre-conference symposia and workshops, plenary keynotes, and conference tracks centered on these key technologies.

"AI is at the forefront of a new era in life sciences, transforming drug discovery, multi-omics integration, and precision medicine," said Cindy Crowninshield, Executive Event Director. "This year's program is designed to empower participants to lead this AI-enabled evolution and accelerate breakthroughs in patient care."

Bio-IT World will feature 200 presentations by more than 300 global experts in biomedical research, life sciences, drug discovery, bioinformatics, IT and healthcare representing such organizations as Bessemer Venture Partners, Pfizer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Insilico Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

Among many highlights:

11 Focused Tracks – Explore topics including Generative AI, Cloud for AI/ML, Data Science, Bioinformatics, and AI for Oncology, Precision Medicine & Health.

– Explore topics including Generative AI, Cloud for AI/ML, Data Science, Bioinformatics, and AI for Oncology, Precision Medicine & Health. Three Deep-Dive Symposia – Full-day sessions on Generative AI Tools, Knowledge Graphs, and Digital Biopharma.

– Full-day sessions on Generative AI Tools, Knowledge Graphs, and Digital Biopharma. Pre-Conference Workshops – Technical sessions on Quantum Computing, AI in Antibody Design, Making Data AI-Ready, and more.

– Technical sessions on Quantum Computing, AI in Antibody Design, Making Data AI-Ready, and more. Visionary Plenary Keynotes – Addressing challenges such as antibiotic resistance and AI-enabled newborn screening.

– Addressing challenges such as antibiotic resistance and AI-enabled newborn screening. Real-World Case Studies – Pilot programs and results from Gilead, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Dewpoint Therapeutics.

– Pilot programs and results from Gilead, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Dewpoint Therapeutics. Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference – April 3 , connecting startups with venture capitalists, private equity professionals, and investors.

– , connecting startups with venture capitalists, private equity professionals, and investors. Interactive Exhibit Hall – Showcasing cutting-edge solutions, poster sessions, and Best of Show Awards.

– Showcasing cutting-edge solutions, poster sessions, and Best of Show Awards. Unparalleled Networking – Includes the "Quick Bytes" breakfast on Friday and one-to-one connections throughout the event.

In addition to attending in person, participants will be able to stream many of the sessions. To learn more and take advantage of the January 17 savings deadline, please visit bio-itworldexpo.com.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the premier global event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. By uniting a community of experts in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, healthcare, informatics, and technology, the event pushes the boundaries of biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and patient outcomes. The program features inspiring plenary keynotes, 200+ educational and technical presentations, interactive panels, hands-on symposia, technical workshops, unparalleled networking opportunities, and an exhibit hall showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Attendees are invited to engage in transformative conversations on the latest advancements in digital and data transformations; AI; generative AI; machine learning (ML); real-world data strategies; pilot programs; new product results; and biotech investment trends.

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute