Advancing Patient Care: Precision Medicine Market Expected to Grow to 2028 - Government Initiatives Fuel the Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision medicine market, valued at nearly $48.1 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to propel the market value to an impressive $100.5 billion by the close of 2028.

Precision medicine, a groundbreaking approach to disease prevention and treatment, takes into account an individual's distinct genetic composition, environmental factors, and lifestyle choices. By tailoring medications and therapies to align with the genetic or molecular basis of ailments, precision medicine aims to optimize patient outcomes. This approach recognizes that illnesses affecting different individuals may manifest in unique ways, even when outwardly similar.

Modern physicians and scientists are harnessing electronic health records, genetic testing, big data analytics, and supercomputing to extend the frontiers of accuracy, precision, and personalization in patient care. Precision medicine, often termed customized medicine, holds immense promise, particularly in addressing diseases lacking viable therapies or cures.

The market's growth is fueled by rising demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements, governmental initiatives, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, challenges including data interpretation, data privacy concerns, and cost considerations present barriers to market expansion.

The global precision medicine market is segmented by technology, application, and geographical region. Key technology types encompass big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, drug discovery, companion diagnostics, and more. Among these, big data analytics dominates the market, boasting a value of $12.0 billion in 2022.

Within the realm of applications, precision oncology takes the lead, commanding the largest share in the market. Valued at $11.9 billion in 2022, this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Companies Mentioned:

  • 2Bprecise
  • Abbvie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astrazeneca
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Catalent Inc.
  • Clinisys
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Fabric Genomics
  • Human Longevity Inc.
  • Iqvia Holdings Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lifeomic Holdings LLC
  • Lonza
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Parexel International Corp.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sophia Genetics
  • Syapse Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Includes:

  • 26 tables offering a comprehensive overview and current analysis of the global precision medicine market
  • Analyses of global market trends, encompassing market revenue data for 2020-2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Discussion of industry growth drivers, major technology challenges, and issues influencing the precision medicine market, shaping demand for the forthcoming years (2023-2028)
  • Estimation of actual market size and revenue forecasts for the global precision medicine market in USD million values, along with corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, end-user, and region
  • Insights into the recent industry structure for precision medicine technologies, competitive aspects of product segments, increasing investment in R&D activities, growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
  • Review of recent patent grants and patent applications in the precision medicine field
  • Updated information on key mergers, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches within the global precision medicine industry
  • Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definition

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
  • Technological Advancement
  • Government Initiatives
  • Rise in Chronic Disease Prevalence
  • Market Challenges
  • Data Interpretation
  • Data Privacy
  • Cost of Precision Medicine

Chapter 5 Precision Medicine Market by Technology

  • Big Data Analytics
  • Bioinformatics
  • Gene Sequencing
  • Drug Discovery
  • Companion Diagnostics

Chapter 6 Precision Medicine Market by Application

  • Oncology
  • Central Nervous System
  • Immunology
  • Respiratory Disease

Chapter 7 Precision Medicine Market by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 9 Merger and Acquisitions

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s7rua

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Tier 1 Suppliers Race to Build Comprehensive ADAS/AD Product Matrices with Focus on China

Global Tea-Based Skincare Market Blooms in 2023 as Organic Beauty Trends Gain Momentum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.