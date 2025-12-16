Advancium Health Network Names Michele Cleary CEO to Drive Next Phase of Pediatric Healthcare Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancium Health Network and its nonprofit subsidiary CobiCure today announced the appointment of Michele Cleary, PhD, to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Cleary, previously Advancium's President and Chief Scientific Officer, brings more than two decades of leadership in scientific innovation, drug development, and patient advocacy to her new role.

Michele Cleary

"Michele's elevation to CEO reflects her unwavering dedication and proven ability to deliver results," said Ron Mitchell, Advancium Health Network Board of Directors and Managing Partner at Low Post Ventures. "She has already transformed our approach to pediatric drug development—building partnerships, identifying a strategic pipeline of high-impact programs, and creating models that challenge conventional timelines. Her leadership positions us to achieve breakthroughs that families urgently need."

Dr. Cleary's expertise spans translational research, clinical development strategy, FDA engagement, and organizational leadership. Prior to joining Advancium, she held senior leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck Research Laboratories; led academic partnerships for Deerfield Discovery and Development, the internal drug research and development engine of Deerfield Management; and launched the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research as its first CEO. She also served on the Advancium Board of Directors from 2022 to 2024, providing strategic guidance during a pivotal growth period.

"Michele has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving outcomes for children with rare diseases, said Jim Flynn, Managing Partner at Deerfield Management. "Her experience and leadership will help Advancium and CobiCure continue to build effective partnerships and deliver meaningful progress for patients and families who need it most."

Dr. Cleary expressed her commitment to accelerating progress: "I am honored to lead Advancium and CobiCure into this next chapter. Together with our exceptional team and partners, we are redefining what's possible for children with rare diseases. These families cannot wait, and neither will we."

Under her guidance, Advancium and CobiCure will expand their portfolio of medical devices and therapies, deepen collaborations with leading research institutions, and scale an innovative funding model that accelerates solutions for historically underserved pediatric populations.

About Advancium Health Network

Advancium Health Network is a mission-driven public charity pioneering ways to overcome barriers in healthcare through a unique model that combines for-profit infrastructure with non-profit ideals. Advancium forges bonds between a diverse body of industry partners, experts, and philanthropic support to leverage its collective expertise and resources towards developing pediatric medical devices and drug therapies. We are confronting healthcare's most daunting hurdles for underserved patients and catalyzing a positive impact on human health.

Visit www.advanciumhealth.org.

About CobiCure

CobiCure, a non-profit company of Advancium Health Network, is committed to addressing critical gaps in pediatric healthcare by accelerating the development of innovative medical devices and treatments for childhood cancers and diseases. Leveraging Deerfield Management's healthcare and life science innovation ecosystem — alongside philanthropic resources and expertise from a broad network of partners — CobiCure prioritizes life-saving solutions over traditional profit-driven goals.

Visit www.cobicure.org.

