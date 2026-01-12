Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union Selects Algebrik AI's Loan Origination Suite (LOS) to Power the Next Era of Agentic AI-Driven Lending

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI, a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City, pioneering the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination System (LOS) built for credit unions, today announced that Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union, a long-standing community financial institution serving Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming, has selected key modules of Algebrik ONE to modernize its lending operations.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Pocatello, Idaho, Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union has spent more than seven decades serving its members through a strong community-first ethos rooted in trust, accessibility, and personalized service. As part of its next phase of digital transformation, the credit union will deploy Algebrik's Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omnichannel Point-of-Sale (POS), and Portfolio Analytics modules to accelerate lending decisions, improve operational visibility, and deliver more consistent member experiences across digital and in-branch channels.

By adopting a modular approach, Advantage Plus is modernizing the core of its lending stack while retaining flexibility to expand functionality over time, without disrupting existing systems or workflows.

Built for the Digital Era of Community Lending

Algebrik ONE is a modular, cloud-native, AI-powered lending platform purpose-built to replace fragmented legacy workflows with intelligent, end-to-end execution. With Agentic AI embedded across origination and post-origination workflows, the platform goes beyond static automation, actively orchestrating lender actions, borrower interactions, and portfolio insights in real time.

By implementing LOS, POS, and Portfolio Analytics, Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union is addressing the most critical operational layers of lending:

Loan Origination System (LOS): A guided, intelligent workspace for loan officers and underwriters that reduces manual handoffs, enforces consistent workflows, and ensures full audit traceability





A guided, intelligent workspace for loan officers and underwriters that reduces manual handoffs, enforces consistent workflows, and ensures full audit traceability Omnichannel Point-of-Sale (POS): A unified borrower interface across web, mobile, and branch channels, supporting assisted handoffs, co-applicant journeys, and dynamic application flows





A unified borrower interface across web, mobile, and branch channels, supporting assisted handoffs, co-applicant journeys, and dynamic application flows Portfolio Analytics: Embedded dashboards and reporting that provide leadership with real-time visibility into pipeline health, portfolio performance, operational efficiency, and compliance readiness

Together, these modules create a connected lending foundation that improves speed, transparency, and control, without requiring an all-at-once platform migration.

Measurable Impact Across the Lending Lifecycle

Algebrik's agentic, cloud-native architecture enables credit unions to move faster while maintaining governance and control. Across institutions deploying Algebrik's LOS- and POS-led workflows, the platform has demonstrated measurable results:

Up to 90% reduction in abandonment rates , significantly lowering member acquisition costs





, significantly lowering member acquisition costs 40% reduction in underwriting and processing time , freeing staff to focus on complex cases and deeper member engagement





, freeing staff to focus on complex cases and deeper member engagement 30–40% improvement in Look-to-Book (LtB) ratios , strengthening loan growth and net interest margins





, strengthening loan growth and net interest margins Faster approvals and funding cycles, driven by guided workflows and reduced manual intervention

For Advantage Plus, these gains translate into a lending operation that is more responsive for members, more intuitive for staff, and more transparent for leadership.

Designed for Control, Compliance, and Scale

Algebrik ONE is engineered with the realities of credit union operations in mind. Core platform capabilities supporting Advantage Plus' deployment include:

Member-centric workflow automation , enabling progressive disclosure and consistent borrower experiences without increasing operational load





, enabling progressive disclosure and consistent borrower experiences without increasing operational load Smart document and stipulation management , with built-in logic to streamline compliance and reduce back-and-forth





, with built-in logic to streamline compliance and reduce back-and-forth Embedded analytics and reporting , including audit- and compliance-ready outputs such as HMDA





, including audit- and compliance-ready outputs such as HMDA Real-time Core integration and validation , ensuring accuracy across borrower data, funding instructions, and disbursements





, ensuring accuracy across borrower data, funding instructions, and disbursements Audit-ready, role-based access controls, with full traceability of every action, override, and workflow step

The platform's modular architecture ensures Advantage Plus can expand its use of Algebrik over time- adding capabilities as member needs, volumes, and regulatory requirements evolve.

Leadership Perspectives

"For more than 70 years, Advantage Plus has been built on trust, accessibility, and putting members first," said Brent Neibaur, President & CEO, Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union. "As member expectations continue to evolve, we knew we needed a lending platform that could match our values while dramatically improving speed and simplicity. Algebrik gives us the ability to deliver faster decisions, smoother experiences, and more personalized service without compromising our community-first mission."

"What stood out about Algebrik was how seamlessly intelligence is embedded into the lending workflow," said Adam Brown, CIO, Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union. "From origination through portfolio insights, the platform helps our team work smarter, reduce manual effort, and respond to members in real time. It's not just a system upgrade; it's a fundamentally better way to manage lending."

"Advantage Plus exemplifies what modern community banking should look like: deeply rooted in local relationships, yet bold in how it embraces innovation," said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI. "By deploying Algebrik's LOS, POS, and Portfolio Analytics, they're modernizing the heart of their lending operation with an intelligent, agentic foundation that executes in real time while remaining flexible for the future."

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Advantage Plus leads with purpose and empathy," said Andrea Silvers, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Algebrik AI. "Their approach to modernization is thoughtful and member-driven. Together, we're enabling a lending experience that is faster for members, more intuitive for staff, and more insightful for leadership."

For more information on how Algebrik AI is transforming lending, visit https://www.algebrik.ai



Follow Algebrik AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai



Chat with the Algebrik AI team: [email protected]

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members in today's digital era while delivering faster credit, deeper insight, and more human lending experiences. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Algebrik